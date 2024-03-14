Attention coffee lovers!

Revelstoke Coffee will host the event on May 10 and 11. Alex Stoyle, who started Revelstoke around five years ago, said a section of North Main Street near the coffee shop will be packed with food vendors and specialty coffee vendors.

The city council approved $22,500 for the festival, as a part of its 2024 budget that allotted $150,000 for event funding.

In May, Concord will host the Northeast Coffee Festival, a first for the city and one of several new backed-by-the-city events that will be free to the public.

The organizers are also planning a community market, live music, and food trucks.

“Events like this are just proving what we set out to do five years ago, which was kind of make Concord the city we want to live in,” he said.

In addition to the free offerings, coffee professionals and true aficionados can attend ticketed educational programming, like coffee classes and workshops, at venues around downtown Concord including the Bank of NH Stage, The Hotel Concord, and the Red River Theatre. Day passes ($55) and weekend passes ($90.75) can be purchased from the Capitol Center for the Arts.

Stoyle said the coffee business is booming in Concord, where several new cafes have opened in the past few years. His attitude on the competition: the more, the merrier.

“One of our mantras is ‘No one goes to New York City because there’s one coffee shop.’ People want lots of options,” he said. “If we want to be on the map as a real city and a real destination, we have to act like it.”

The city of Concord also provided $10,500 for First Friday events, when stores stay open late on the first Friday of each month. First Fridays also feature art galleries, live music, food trucks, and family activities.

There are more events on the horizon. The Capitol Center for the Arts received $50,000 from the city for Sound & Color Arts Festival on Oct. 18 and 19, and community concerts at the City Wide Community Center.

The New Hampshire Book Festival, which will feature author presentations and book signings on Oct. 4 and 5, received $20,000. And CommUNITY received $20,000; the program meets weekly and offers arts and crafts, board games, and pick up games for kids.

