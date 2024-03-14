Best things to do in Rhode Island: March 15-22

Top o’ the mornin’ to ya, neighbors. I’m dressed in green from head to toe, toasting with Autocrat, and found a way to dye this red pizza strip green. (Would not recommend.) It’s St. St. Paddy’s week in Rhody. Plus Lewis Black is in town, it’s the first Gallery Night of ‘24, Narragansett Restaurant Week kicks off, and more. Let’s rock.

FIRST NATION ARTISTS

This looks tremendous. FirstWorks hosts Small Island Big Song, an international performance collective. Billed as a multimedia concert confronting climate change, the collective is composed of First Nation artists from across the Pacific and Indian oceans. On stage, they’ll “unite to blend traditions and create music,” according to FirstWorks. At The Strand March 15 at 7:30 p.m. From $25. 79 Washington St. Details here. Read more about the group and what they do via their website here and their project trailer here.

NEWPORT ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Yup. You knew this mention was coming. For decades, St. Paddy’s in Rhody means Newport’s parade. The 68th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the City by the Sea steps off from City Hall at 11 a.m. March 16, rain or shine. The route proceeds to Carroll Avenue at Saint Augustin’s Church, according to the parade’s website and is estimated to last two hours. Expect Pipe Bands, Marching Bands, Fife & Drum Corps, “Clown Units,” (intriguing) “reenactment units,” and more. See the route here; all details here.

… AND PARADE-THEMED FUN

Needless to say, many Newport pubs have live music, and Irish fare for parade weekend. A few highlights:

Details here . As you might expect, Fastnet Pub, named for the southernmost lighthouse in Ireland, kicks things off March 15 with a “Pre-Game Parade Day” with “dancing music and fun.” Funfact: the Irish pub was featured in the 2015 film “Irrational Man,” with Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone, according to their website. The parade day fun includes a screening of the Ireland vs. Scotland rugby game at 12:45 p.m., and their 12-hour St. Patrick’s Day party starts at 9 a.m. 1 Broadway.

Details here. On March 15, Midtown Oyster Bar hosts pre-parade live music, including pipers, starting at 4:15 p.m. along with live music on parade day, and a March 17 brunch. 345 Thames St.

Details here . Buskers Irish Pub and Restaurant opens at 8 a.m. on parade day (nope, that’s not a typo) for a “traditional Irish breakfast,” according to billing). It’s 21+ after 10 a.m , and live Music with Brian Twohey 2 p.m.-close. 178 Thames St.

Details here. Diego’s Newport opens at 8:30 a.m., with brunch, green margaritas and corned beef tacos. $5 cover after noon. 11 Bowens Wharf.

GET SMART

If you missed the Pawtucket Brain Fair last week, you have another chance to get brainy with it: The free 2024 Brown Brain Fair is March 16 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hosted in part by Brain Waves RI for Brain Week 2024, the all-ages event “features interactive activities intended to teach about the mind and brain … from art projects and games for children, to mini-lectures for teens and adults,” according to event billing. Free. 345 Brook St., Providence. Details here.

GUITAR HEROES

Talented Berklee alum Jax Hollow brings her revival/blues/rock vibes to Jamestown for a March 16 show hosted by Newport Live. She’s opened for Melissa Etheridge at Nashville’s storied Ryman Auditorium and I’ll just say, catch her now. She’s got chops. 7 p.m., $35. At the Jamestown Arts Center, 18 Valley St. Learn more about the artist here, and event here.

Meanwhile, if you missed ‘em the first time, catch ‘em now. The Chris Spedding Trio returns to Rhody March 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Colony House in Newport. Spedding tours with Bryan Ferry. Drummer Anton Fig and Berklee alum Keith Lentin have worked with a veritable Who’s Who of rock between them.

When The Spedding Trio played in ‘23 (then with Tony Garnier in lieu of Lentin) I asked Fig about his journey from New England Conservatory student to “The Late Show with David Letterman.” At one New York gig, he told me, “Paul Shaffer came to the show, and I was pretty sure he was there to see if I could play as a substitute drummer. And after that, he hired me. I substituted a couple of times, then they said, “The original drummer is leaving, so the job is yours if you want it.” I said, “I do want it.” And I was with the show for 29 years.” You never know. March 22, 7:30 p.m., Hosted by Newport Live at the Colony House, Washington Square, Newport. $35. Event details here. Read my interview with Fig here.

LITTLE PARADE, BIG SPIRIT

I had a blast last year at the “World’s Shortest St. Paddy’s Day Parade” in Little Compton. Whether or not that title is official, it’s ‘89 feet of pure fun. Last year an estimated 600 to 700 people watched 30 groups — including dancers from the Clann Lir Academy of Irish dance, Portland and District Pipers, the Little Compton Band, bicyclists, motorcyclists, miniature ponies from Adamsville Stables — march down Main Street. Bonus: This year’s “guest of honor” is Boston Celtics Legend Cedric Maxwell. March 17, 3 p.m. Main Street, Adamsville. Details here; my coverage of last year’s event here.

ST. PADDY’S DAY

As you might expect, St. Patrick’s Day is shamrockin’ in Rhody. In fact, where to get your Guinness and corned beef on could take up (and did take up) a whole other story. Our suggestions include Newport’s Malt on Broadway, opened by Dublin transplants Tom and Chelynn Sheehan, (150 Broadway, Newport); Kelley’s Deli in Westerly (116 Granite St. #8,) and Murphy’s Pub in PVD (100 Fountain St.) See more suggestions here.

ZEPPOLE FIX

Beep beep! This is simply a friendly reminder to get your zeppole. March 19 is the Feast of St. Joseph, and, while you likely have your favorite spot to snag ‘em, no one does Italian pastries like Federal Hill. Try a few by hitting the Hill. Some options here.

LEWIS BLACK!

TWO-TIME GRAMMY WINNER LEWIS BLACK HITS PROVIDENCE MARCH 21!! And yes, those caps indicate screaming because yes, I was doing my Lewis Black impersonation. The two-time Grammy winner/comedian/actor/writer/professional yeller brings his “Goodbye Yeller Brick Road, The Final Tour” to The Vets March 21. Let the angry rants commence! Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Tickets from $39.50. 1 Avenue of the Arts. Details here.

DEL’S SONS

No, not heirs to the lemonade.

I love bluegrass music, and one of my favorites is the legend Del McCoury. Now two protégés — his talented sons — bring their Grammy-winning twang to Rhody. Wear your dancing shoes to Westerly’s United Theatre for the Travelin’ McCourys March 21 at 7 p.m. $35. 5 Canal St., Westerly. Learn more about the band here; event info. here.

NARRAGANSETT RESTAURANT WEEK

Foodies, rev your engines. Narragansett’s Spring Restaurant Week runs March 22-29, so I’ll have the details for you in next week’s column. But it all starts with a “Spring Restaurant Week Kick-Off Party” March 21 at the town’s historic The Towers. Seating is limited so hop on it. Expect ocean views, treats from local restaurants and live music, according to billing. General admission at 6:30pm. From $50. 35 Ocean Road. Details here.

FIRST 2024 GALLERY NIGHT

It’s go-time, art lovers. Like WaterFire, Gallery Night is part of what makes PVD the Creative Capital — and they kick off the 2024 season March 21. Hop a trolley to see galleries, museums and other creative hot spots with one of four free guided tours. Check out the maps online to pick your tour, or go it on your own. #GalleryNightProvidence Details here.

HOT TICKETS

I launched this subsection of this column because (hopefully) Globe Rhode Island readers rely on this column to plan your fun, and I care that you rock Rhody to the fullest. These are big name or otherwise wicked cool events that I predict will sell out before I get time to alert you to them week-of …

Tickets from $57.50 via ppac.org SMOKEY ROBINSON: Tickets are on sale now for the 84-year-old Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and Grammy Legend award winner’s April 13 show at PPAC. 8 p.m.

On sale March 15 via thevetsri.com . PATTON OSWALT: You might know him from “King of Queens,” “Veep,” his epic “ StarWars” monologue on “Parks and Recreation,” or, well, dozens of other places. Oswalt seems to pop up everywhere, and he pops up at The Vets July 20. Tickets from $49, according to The Vets.

NAS: Rapper/mogul NAS collabs with the RI Philharmonic July 20 at PPAC at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale March 20 via ppacri.org According to PPAC: Tickets start at $53; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket theater restoration charge and are subject to change.

Stay posted for ticket info. here. “HAMILTON” & “MAMA MIA” PPAC announced on its website this week its 2024-25 Broadway Season, including “Mama Mia” Nov. 12-17 and “Hamilton” Dec. 12-22.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com.