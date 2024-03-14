A big gift from Bryant’s new board chairwoman

”Bryant students show up ready to solve big problems with creative ideas, and they have the drive to turn those ideas into action,” Wilson said. “The Ellen Wilson Leadership Center will expand on the university’s top-tier academic and co-curricular offerings to propel our students to the next level, solidifying Bryant as a premier institution for educating the next generation of leaders.”

D. Ellen Wilson, who will become the first woman to head the Bryant board in May, has donated $5 million to help the university launch the Ellen Wilson Leadership Center beginning in the fall.

Bryant University’s incoming board chairwoman is putting her money where her heart is.

Wilson is a 1979 graduate of Bryant who went on to hold top jobs at Fidelity and UnitedHealth Group. She has been on the Bryant board since 2019.

The center seeks to be a hub for groundbreaking research in leadership and management topics, and will also offer a leadership certificate for students. It plans to offer a lecture series and undergraduate summit.

In the fall of 2025, the Ellen Wilson Leadership Fellows program will begin providing 20 first-year students a $5,000 annual stipend for leadership growth opportunities. Each fellow will be linked with an alumni mentor.

Bryant is also launching a Women’s Leadership Institute for female undergraduate students.

