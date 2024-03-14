Warmer, springlike day on tap, breaking into the 60s in some areas

This system will help boost temps 5 to 15 degrees above daily averages in many areas, including Boston, but even more so for inland communities. Pair such mild temperatures with relaxed wind and prolonged periods of sunshine, and Thursday has the makings of an ideal spring day.

The warming trend continues throughout most of New England on Thursday as a passing low-pressure system ushers in a southerly wind flow and higher temperatures across the region.

Sunrise is shortly before 7 this morning, but it will be a cold start for cities, including Boston, Worcester, Providence, and Manchester, beginning the day with temperatures in the 30s.

More sun than clouds, however, will be present across the region, helping drive temperatures up quickly with Thursday’s highs nearing 60 degrees for Boston — setting up the warmest day of the month so far for many. Boston has only seen one day this month where temperatures were at average or below, and that was March 1.

Inland temperatures are likely to be warmer. Framingham, Worcester, Springfield, and Providence may see temperatures reach the mid to upper 60s. There is the potential for Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport (near Springfield) to tie or exceed the record daily high of 67 degrees set in 2017.

A slight 5 to 10 mile per hour sea breeze will bring in cooler air off the ocean, hindering coastal temperatures from breaking through the upper 50s.

Clouds will quickly increase by the afternoon and stall temperatures while blocking out the sun in western New England. By sunset, the abundant sunshine across Boston and much of the coast gives away to expansive cloud cover.

Forecast highs for New England on Thursday. Baron

Scattered light to moderate rain showers are expected to move into the region overnight with all signs pointing toward a messy Friday morning commute. Despite recent warmer-than-average ground temperatures, there’s the chance for a burst of snow or wintry mix along northern New England, especially across higher elevations. I’ll provide further details on what to expect and where in my next forecast coming Friday.

A quick system brings the next chance for rain into New England overnight Thursday, with a possibility for a brief blast of light snow for parts of northern New England. Pivotal Weather

Thursday’s Breakdown

Boston Area: Staying clear and mostly sunny with temperatures above average and settling into the upper 50s. A slight onshore breeze may keep readings from hitting 60 degrees. Wind speeds stay comfortable at 5 to 10 miles per hour, mainly from the south/southeast. This same set-up is expected along the North and South Shores. After a mostly sunny day, cloud cover increases late evening with the chance for showers overnight.

Southern New England: Mainly sunny skies with a few pockets of clouds. Much of the warmth will peak across this region. Inland from the coast, temperatures should reach into the 60s quite easily. Terrain will play a role in temperature reading scales. Higher elevations like the Worcester and the Berkshires may likely stay in the low 60s, while the Connecticut River Valley between Springfield and Hartford should see highs in the upper 60s. Wind stays calm to 5 miles per hour as clouds increase beginning early to mid-afternoon, with light showers forecast to begin after 9 p.m.

Cape and Islands: A mix of sun and clouds for most of the day but staying cooler. Temperatures may land slightly above average with daily highs barely breaking 50 degrees. Expect a slight but consistent breeze on the Cape between 5 and 10 miles per hour, slightly higher to 15 miles per hour on the Islands. With the passing system to the south, there is a chance for a brief, stray shower midday.

Northern New England: Lingering early-morning clouds may not entirely clear out for dominant sunshine, but there may be brief moments. Temperatures do pace above average, with central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire likely to reach 60 degrees briefly, while northern New Hampshire, Vermont, and much of southern Maine land in the mid-50s. Mountainous communities will see highs in the upper 40s. Clouds come back into the region in a hurry by mid-afternoon, with scattered showers overnight.

Ken Mahan is lead meteorologist for The Boston Globe. He can be reached at ken.mahan@globe.com.