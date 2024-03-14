The pickleball wars come to Braintree, with the hope that acoustic panels will quiet the uproar

The pickleball players, or “pickleheads” as he calls them, were out in force on the outdoor courts at Hollis Field, a mere 60 feet from his property on Wynot Road.

As he turned into his Braintree neighborhood, he heard the familiar staccato sound that had put him on edge for months: pop-pop-pop.

Driving home from Cape Cod in July, Mike Megley was at peace after a restful vacation. It didn’t last long.

“I instantly became unhappy,” recalled Megley, a retired 60-year-old who likened the sound to the backup beeper of a truck. “I heard the noise and it was like, back to reality.”

As the pickleball phenomenon has swept the nation, particularly during the pandemic, a volley of noise complaints has followed. Frustrated with the seemingly endless reverberations, residents near the courts have called the police, complained to community associations, and filed lawsuits.

The thwacking of the perforated plastic balls has caused frustration among residents in Wellesley and Provincetown and led to courts being closed in Falmouth and Mashpee. In Needham, vandals slashed and tossed the pickleball nets off the courts.

The backlash has now come to Braintree, less than three years after the town spent $443,000 in Community Preservation Act funds to refashion tennis courts on Hollis Field for the burgeoning craze. The courts opened in June 2022 and have been wildly popular ever since.

From the beginning of April through the end of November, the Braintree Pickleball Players — approximately 560 members strong last season — take to the eight courts, along with the general public.

Megley said the games go on 13 hours a day, every day of the week, producing a cacophony that reaches his home even with the windows closed and the television turned up.

In response to neighbors’ complaints, the Braintree town council recently approved $22,000 to install sound-deadening acoustic panels that will partially enclose the courts, raising hopes of a truce between the two sides and testing whether the mitigation measure will be enough to appease neighbors.

Mayor Erin Joyce, who has a view of the courts from her backyard, said officials balance the concerns of neighbors and the ability to keep “open spaces accessible and being able to use them as we invested to use them.”

“The last thing we want to do is be shutting down” the courts, Joyce said. “I don’t think we’re expecting [the panels] to completely solve the issue. ... But we’re confident that it will help.”

The goal is to have the panels installed by sometime in May, said Jan Barris of the Braintree Pickleball Players.

Knowing how contentious pickleball fights can become, Barris said the group took steps to address the issue as soon as they were alerted of grievances in August.

With fellow player Janice Walsh, Barris researched companies that provide acoustic panels and contacted towns that used them to gauge their effectiveness. They settled on Vibrasciences, a Connecticut-based company, to install the two-layer panels, said Barris, 70.

According to tests taken by the company, the peak reading on Wynot Road was close to 62 decibels, and in the middle of the court, it was 85 decibels, she said. The panels are supposed to reduce the noise by 10 decibels, which will help contain the sound from the ball striking the paddle.

The volume of sound is but one of the annoyances; the high pitch and high frequency of rapid-fire paddle shots, which some have compared to popcorn cooking in a microwave, can also be unpleasant to near-by neighbors such as Megley.

Hearing the outcry, the sport’s national governing body, USA Pickleball, last fall unveiled a “quiet category” for products, such as a paddle that “delivers a hertz level below 600 and a decibel level below 80.″ By comparison, the standard paddles register “1,100-1,200 hertz and a near-harmful decibel range of 85+” when striking the ball, according to USA Pickleball.

A longtime player, Barris has witnessed the sport’s boom firsthand.

“I play with people in their 30s now, and that was unheard of a few years ago. And when we redid the courts over in Braintree, they literally were the best courts on the South Shore,” drawing players from far and wide, she said.

Braintree Pickleball Players, which encourages players to buy quiet paddles, became so popular the group had to bar non-residents from joining last year after hitting a cap of 500 members. The group again plans a limit for the coming season, Barris said.

“It got much more popular than we anticipated,” she said. “It’s kind of like, ‘If you build it, they will come.’”

Braintree Pickleball Players took part in a match. Braintree Pickleball Players

The decibel level range for pickleball is comparable to normal conversational speech, said Nicole Laffan, an audiologist and associate clinical professor at Northeastern University in Boston. While louder than tennis, the sound will not cause noise-induced hearing loss, she said, but it can cause “listening fatigue” to those who are consistently exposed to it.

“Oftentimes, when we don’t like a sound, we can close a window, we can turn it lower. But for neighbors, they’re feeling an inability to control that — and that powerlessness can certainly cause distress,” she said.

Megley had his own readings done by Rob Mastroianni, a vocal pickleball critic from Falmouth who, with his neighbors, filed a lawsuit against a town board over the noise. The sound level registered at more than 85 decibels at his house, Megley said.

He is skeptical the panels will alleviate the noise because they will not fully enclose the courts.

“I’d like to sit on my porch,” he said. “I can’t enjoy my house. I have to either sell it or put in earplugs.”

At first, Megley said he wanted to join the league, but quickly changed his mind.

“After being tortured by it, there’s no way I’m going to add to the noise,” he said.

His neighbor, Maggie Trudel, who lives a bit further away from the courts, said the constant noise is exasperating.

“I would not want to be where he is,” said Trudel, 72. “It’s incredibly annoying. It makes me want to ask for an abatement of my real estate taxes.”

Braintree Councilor Meredith Boericke said the “overwhelming success” of the refurbished courts has resulted in “unintended consequences” but is hopeful the panels will address the noise concerns.

But her colleague on the town board, Peter Morin, is less optimistic the complaints will cease and said that moving forward, Braintree needs to be more involved in monitoring the noise in the area.

“I am not under any illusion that this is going to be the final say on it,” he said.

On Monday, Megley and Trudel met with several town officials, including Joyce, to discuss additional solutions, such as using softer balls or quieter paddles and reducing hours of play at the courts. Joyce acknowledged that it would likely not be the last conversation on the topic and said her administration plans on talking with the Braintree Pickleball Players about their ideas for other mitigation efforts.

After feeling as if his complaints had gone unheard, Megley said it was “nice for someone in the town to listen.”

“We’re not looking for total quiet,” he said. “But there’s more that can be done.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.