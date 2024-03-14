Cyclist pinned under MBTA bus after collision near South Station

A cyclist collided with an MBTA bus near South Station Wednesday morning, becoming pinned beneath the vehicle during the rush hour commute, officials said.

The man, who has not been identified, had a “medical issue” at the intersection of Summer Street and High Street around 8:50 a.m., according to Officer Michael Torigian, a spokesperson for Boston police.

The man then lost control of his bike and drove into the side of the bus, becoming “pinned underneath,” Torigian said.