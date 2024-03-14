Teen shot and killed in downtown Fall River

A teenager was shot and killed in Fall River late Thursday morning and a homicide investigation is underway, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.
Colus Jamal Mills-Good, 18, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the shooting that occurred downtown.
He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was pronounced dead, prosecutors said in a statement.
Fall River police responded to reports of gunshots fired near the intersection of Rock Street and Franklin Street around 11:40 a.m. Officers found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds, the statement said.
The victim was later identified as Mills-Good.
He was a student at Resiliency Preparatory Academy, Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan told The Herald News. The grade 7-12 academy is part of the Fall River Public Schools, according to the district’s website.
Fall River police and State Police detectives assigned to Quinn’s office are investigating the death. No arrests had been made as of late Thursday night.
