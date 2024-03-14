Gender pay gap growing in R.I., even after passage of pay equity bill

The gender wage gap for women of color was even worse, although it widened only by 1 percentage point compared to last year’s report: Black women made 60 cents and Latinas 52 cents for every $1 made by all men, according to “ The 2024 Women’s Well-Being Index ” report.

Median earnings for women in Rhode Island who worked full-time, year-round in 2022 was $43,394 compared to $53,544 for men, according to the most recent US census data. That means women in Rhode Island earned 81 cents for every $1 a man made — a drop of 4 percentage points since last year’s report, the Women’s Fund said.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island’s gender pay gap is growing, even after passage a pay equity bill in 2021, according to a Women’s Fund of Rhode Island report released Thursday.

Women’s Fund CEO Kelly Nevins attributed the widening gender pay gap to the pandemic.

“We had the ‘She-cession’ during the pandemic, and only in late 2022 and 2023 did we start to see women returning to the workplace,” she said. “So we do expect to see those salaries to be increasing going forward, and it’s possible the pay equity bill at that point will start to make difference. We never expected that to happen overnight.”

Nevins noted that under the pay equity legislation, businesses didn’t have to begin conducting pay audits until 2024.

Nevins said Women’s Fund expected the gender pay gap to widen in the five-year post-pandemic period because women may not be returning to the same jobs they held prior to the pandemic, and it might take time to rise at their new employers and earn more money.

So what can be done to begin closing that gender pay gap?

The main thing, Nevin said, is affordable, quality child care.

“During the pandemic, we saw daycare centers closing, and we saw the ones that stayed open have to increase their costs,” she said. “This is a community issue, not a parent issue. We have to find ways through government and the business community to invest in child care.”

The report said the good news is that salaries have risen for Rhode Island women in most occupations over the last year, with increases ranging from an 8 percent to 16 percent, depending on the employment sector.

Rhode Island’s highest-paid sector for women is health care practitioners, where women earn an average of $79,197. But that compares to to an average of $113,210 for men in this sector — a difference of nearly 43 percent.

“Given that we have a health care practitioner shortage in Rhode Island, one area we might look at is whether we are paying women fairly for the work they are doing compared with their male counterparts,” the report states.

Rhode Island’s lowest paid sectors for women include food ($29,811), cleaning and maintenance ($32,876), personal care ($33,786), production and transportation ($35,758), and health care support ($39,610), the report says. Together, those sectors employ 20 percent of the state’s female workforce.

“Workers in these industries are more likely to be people of color and have a combined average hourly wage of $16.50, significantly less than what a single parent of two children needs to earn to cover basic necessities in our state ($37.61),” the report states.

The group’s policy recommendations include increasing the state’s minimum wage and eliminating the lower tipped minimum wage.

The report found the poverty rate for American Indian/Alaskan Natives in Rhode Island shot up to 38 percent, more than double the 16.5 percent in last year’s report.

A separate report by the Women’s Fund of Rhode Island looked at the gender and racial diversity in 135 of Rhode Island’s largest nonprofits, comparing the findings to 2019 data.

The report found 27 percent of those nonprofits have female CEOs, down from 44 percent in 2019, and only 3 percent of those CEOs are women of color.

“There is a lot of talk about diversity, but it hasn’t been happening,” Nevins said. “I think the ripple of the COVID pandemic is continuing.”

That report, done with assistance by a Bryant University class, also found a drop in the percentage of women serving on the boards of those nonprofits: Women now hold 21 percent of the board seats, down from 38 percent in 2019. And the number of BIPOC board members stands at 8.45 percent, down from 10 percent in 2019.

Nevins found those results surprising.

“We knew the pandemic caused women to drop out of the workforce, but we did not expect it to be reflected in places women volunteer,” she said. “At the 135 largest nonprofit boards, I assumed women of wealth serving on those boards would not be impacted the way every other women might have been. But women across the economic strata were affected by the pandemic.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.