Man shot in attempted carjacking in Haverhill, another man arrested

In a statement, Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. said officers were alerted around 4:17 p.m. to a “possible carjacking” at 106 Bank Road, the address of a Hampton Inn.

A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times during an attempted carjacking Wednesday in Haverhill, and police arrested the suspected gunman, officials said.

A cruiser of the Haverhill Police Department, which arrested a man in connection with a shooting during an attempted carjacking Wednesday.

Officers arrived to find the 20-year-old, a Lawrence resident, suffering from multiple “apparent gunshot wounds.” He was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition on Thursday, Doherty said.

The man’s name was withheld.

Dexon Justabe, 24, of Methuen, was arrested on charges of armed carjacking, armed assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a large-capacity feeding device, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and improper storage of a firearm, Doherty said.

Justabe was arraigned Thursday in Haverhill District Court and ordered held without bail pending a detention hearing on March 21, records show. A not guilty plea was entered for him.

A request for comment was sent to his lawyer Thursday afternoon.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.