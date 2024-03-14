Lead State Police investigator in Karen Read case is subject of internal affairs probe; defense cited trooper during hearing

“Please note that we are not stating whether the potential violation relates to a specific case, nor are we specifying the nature of the alleged violation,” the spokesperson, David Procopio, said in an email.

A spokesperson for the State Police, confirmed Wednesday that the agency has “opened an internal investigation into a potential violation of department policy by Trooper Michael Proctor.”

The lead State Police investigator in the case of Karen Read, the Mansfield woman charged with killing her Boston police officer boyfriend by running him over during a blizzard in 2022, is the subject of an internal affairs investigation adding a new twist to the incident, according to recent court filings.

Read’s attorneys contend Proctor, who was on the scene in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022, when Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, 46, was killed and who interviewed Read before her arrest, allegedly failed to disclose personal ties to the family the defense contends actually killed O’Keefe.

In court papers, attorneys for Read have claimed O’Keefe was attacked by relatives of Brian Albert,who is also a Boston police sergeant detective, inside Albert’s home in Canton on Fairview Road and was then thrown outside into below freezing temperatures during a blizzard where he died from injuries and hypothermia.

Read has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and death. She is free on bail. The trial is still scheduled to start on April 16.

Prosecutors allege Read, 43, ran into O’Keefe early on Jan. 29, after a night of heavy drinking at area bars. She returned to the scene around 6 a.m. with two other women and after finding O’Keefe’s body in the snow and allegedly repeated, “I hit him, I hit him, I hit him,” according to prosecutors.

Read allegedly hit O’Keefe with the right rear taillight of her SUV. Prosecutors have said O’Keefe’s DNA was found on microscopic pieces of red and clear plastic recovered at the scene.

During a Norfolk Superior Court hearing Tuesday, defense attorney Alan Jackson said Proctor recently testified before a federal grand jury where he was questioned about his connection to Julie Albert, the sister in law of Brian Albert.

He said that text messages uncovered by federal investigators reveal that ten days before the incident, “Michael Proctor texted his own family members discussing the specifics of having Julie Albert babysit for his toddler child,” Jackson said in court.

He added: “We should all let that sink in for a second. There’s a level of closeness that cannot be overstated. Michael Proctor is so connected to the Alberts that he was entrusting, and willing to entrust, the Alberts to be caregivers for his toddler child.”

Jackson also said text messages between Proctor and his sister show the connection between the two families, and provide overwhelming support for defense claims that the death investigation was deliberately steered away from the Alberts by Proctor and by Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office.

According to Jackson, Proctor and his sister texted each other on Feb. 1, 2022, two days after O’Keefe was killed. “ ‘Just saw Julie. And Julie said when all this is over, she wants to give you, Michael Proctor, a thank you gift,’ " Proctor’s sister wrote to him.

According to Jackson, Proctor replied that the gift should be sent to his wife, not him.

“So now we have the lead investigator from the Massachusetts State Police, literally discussing the exchange of gifts between the Albert family on one hand, and the Proctor family on the other hand, as they thank you, their words, for helping me out of a jam,” Jackson said.

Jackson said Proctor and his relatives considered the Alberts a “second family” and that he socialized with them, drank with them, and went to pool parties with them.

Jackson disclosed what he said was information collected by federal investigators while arguing to Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone that charges against Read should be thrown out because Norfolk prosecutors improperly mislead the grand jury that indicted Read.

“The Commonwealth withheld from the grand jury clear and even more egregious conflicts of interest as they pertain to Michael Proctor,” Jackson said in court Tuesday.

Jackson spoke of when Proctor was called to the scene to investigate after O’Keefe’s body was found.

“That’s the same Michael Proctor who’s also years-long, close family friends with the Alberts,” Jackson said. “The Proctors have called the Alberts their, quote, second family....now we have benefit of some hindsight. And that’s the federal investigation.”

Jackson said the relationship between Proctor and the Alberts was not presented to the grand jury that indicted Read.

“That conflict was never described to the grand jury,” said Jackson.

The defense has said in court papers that Julie Albert testified she went to her brother’s home at 8:30 the following morning where she learned about O’Keefe’s death. However, the defense contends that Julie Albert got a text from a relative at 4:44 a.m. informing her of O’Keefe’s death - hours before Read actually found O’Keefe’s body.

Jackson spoke of testimony before the state court grand jury that referenced that “formal introductions” to Julie Albert and Christopher M. Albert - her sibling who is also a select board member in Canton - were made before they provided their phone numbers to investigators.

“Following the formal introductions?” Jackson said. “That was a clear deceit on the grand jury...they didn’t need formal introductions. Michael Proctor was considering having Julie Albert babysit his kid.”

Jackson said the grand jury was left with the “false impression that these people literally do not know each other, they’ve never been in contact, they’re strangers. That was a lie. That was a concerted effort to hide that relationship and hide the conflict of interest and the grand jurors were fooled.”

In court, Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally responded to Jackson’s argument by saying Read’s attorneys were employing a strategy of “defense by obfuscation” and compared it to a “three -card monte” card trick.

“What the defense is obfuscating from is the overwhelming evidence that was presented to the grand jury from a multitude of sources,” Lally said. “Forty-two separate witnesses, 56 exhibits, over 1,400 pages of transcripts which clearly demonstrate and indicate that the defendant, Karen Read, killed John O’Keefe. They don’t want you to look at that. They want you to look at who texted who, when, and what they said, and what was asked and what was promised.”

Lally also acknowledged the relationship between Proctor’s sister and Julie Albert, and explained why the topic of babysitting had come up.

“Julie Albert had provided childcare in a pinch on several occasions for Trooper Proctor’s sister,” Lally said in court.

Prosecutors contend that the couple’s relationship was strained and that O’Keefe told Read their relationship had run its course during an argument a week before his death.

Read’s lawyers have asked the judge to order State Police to share internal affairs records, although they do not identify Proctor as the target of the request.

Tonya Alanez of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Information from earlier Globe reporting was used in this account.

