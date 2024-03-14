Attempted child kidnapping investigated in Lexington

A man wearing a mask allegedly grabbed the child from behind when they were playing in their backyard in Wood Street and placed his hand over their mouth, the statement said.

Police in Lexington are investigating an attempted kidnapping of a child from a backyard on Thursday afternoon, the department said in a statement.

The child, who was around elementary school age, eventually broke free, and the suspect ran away.

The suspect was described as a male wearing all black, including a black ski mask, according to the statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police 781-862-1212.

Advertisement

Cathy Ching can be reached at cathy.ching@globe.com. Follow her @bycathyching.