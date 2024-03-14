Man charged with raping teenager at Rockland hotel used to house migrant families, prosecutors say

Alvarez was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on March 22, records show. He was ordered to surrender his passport and have no contact with the girl, prosecutors said.

Cory B. Alvarez pleaded not guilty Thursday in Hingham District Court to a charge of aggravated rape of a child, Cruz’s office said.

A 26-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl at a Rockland hotel being used as an emergency shelter for migrant families, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.

A lawyer for Alvarez couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Shortly after 7 p.m., police went to the Comfort Inn on Hingham Street for a reported sexual assault, prosecutors said. Alvarez has lived at the hotel, which prosecutors said is “part of a state/federal program to house migrant families.”

According to a police report, the girl’s father told him she was assaulted after she went to Alvarez’s room.

“He said she told him the suspect asked her if she had a boyfriend, then pushed her on the bed and” raped her, the report said,

Police also spoke to the girl, who said she asked Alvarez “to leave me alone but he didn’t stop,” the report said. The girl was taken to South Shore Hospital for treatment, officials said.

