‘No documents, no vote’ measure clears N.H. House

Republicans argued that identification is required for many other activities from flying on an airplane to opening a bank account, and it should be required in order to vote as well.

Voting rights advocates say the measure would make it harder for residents to vote, and upend the state’s same-day registration system.

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire House passed a bill on Thursday that would eliminate the state’s affidavit system , which allows people to both register to vote and cast ballots if they forget their ID.

House Bill 1569 passed in a 189 to 185 vote Thursday, in spite of opposition from Democrats who believe the bill would disenfranchise many legitimate voters.

Many local election officials also oppose the measure, and several testified that the current system helps those who are qualified to vote do so. Under that affidavit system, voters who forget their ID can sign a legally binding document that they are qualified to vote.

“It is overturning our entire way that we hold elections,” said Representative Connie Lane, a Concord Democrat. She warned that the bill, which would go into effect 60 days after its passage, would “create upheaval in our fall elections because it will go into effect immediately before our primaries.”

Voters have to prove their age, domicile, identity, and citizenship in order to register to vote, and they are required to prove their identity when they show up to the polls.

Election workers pointed out that voters who were unknowingly removed from the voter checklist would be denied the right to vote if they didn’t have a passport, birth certificate, or naturalization papers — documents that can be expensive and time consuming to procure, and which few people carry.

“This extreme legislation is an attack on every Granite Staters’ right to vote,” said a letter signed by over 30 local election officials.

Republicans argued that it’s common sense to show an ID to vote.

This “bill simply asks voters to do what they have already done in so many other places,” said Representative Robert Wherry, a Hudson Republican. “Answer the question: Who are you?”

He pointed to a provision in the bill that addresses cases of forgotten identification: it allows the supervisor of the checklist, a local elections official, to verify whether the voter meets the criteria in order to vote.

But Democrats and civil liberties advocates say the current system is working well: There’s no evidence of widespread fraud, and there’s no need to replace it, they argue. Governor Chris Sununu, a Republican, indicated that he agrees with them, in a March interview with WMUR.

“I think our system works really well right now,” he said. “The affidavit ballot and process that seemed to have worked pretty darn well.”

He said he’s not looking to make any changes, indicating that even if the bill clears the Senate, it could face an obstacle when it reaches Sununu’s desk. The House vote on Thursday fell short of a veto-proof majority.

Henry Klementowicz, a staff attorney at the ACLU of New Hampshire urged the state Senate to oppose the bill, noting broad consensus among politicians and state officials that voter fraud is extremely rare in New Hampshire.

“New Hampshire politicians are trying to make it harder for people to vote, which is a clear attack on one of our most fundamental of rights,” he said in a written statement. “Make no mistake: this bill would disenfranchise eligible voters with no evidence or data to back up any reason as to why.”

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com.