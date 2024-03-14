N.H. House narrowly passes bill that would mandate parental notice for teaching about sexual orientation and gender

The move, which drew condemnation from Democrats, comes amid a heightened national focus on schools, teachers, and gender. New Hampshire Republicans have addressed that constellation of issues in a number of bills this session seeking to enshrine so-called parental rights into state law. Three Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the bill Thursday.

But a new Republican-backed proposal passed by the New Hampshire House in a 186 to 185 vote Thursday would expand that notification requirement to allow families to opt out of instruction on sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, and gender expression as well.

CONCORD, N.H. — Schools are already required to notify parents two weeks before teaching sex education, so families can opt out.

Advertisement

As amended, House Bill 1312 also requires school policies to allow employees to respond to certain questions from parents, including ones about a student’s sexuality or mental health.

The measure would still allow school staff to withhold information “if a reasonably prudent person would believe that disclosure would result in abuse, abandonment, or neglect.”

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Democrats have criticized HB 1312, which they called unnecessary, divisive, and dangerous. They believe the bill pushes schools toward forcing teachers to out students to their parents without regard to the best interests of the child. They also said that students need to have a trusted adult at school in whom they can confide, and that this measure erodes educators’ ability to provide that.

“This bill would cause censoring in health education classes and in all other instruction and curriculum that reference LGBTQ people,” said Representative Hope Damon, a Sunapee Democrat.

“It could apply to books assigned in history class on women achieving the right to vote, on marriage equality, on the Stonewall uprising, and so much more,” she said.

Republicans argued the bill is about ensuring that parents’ right to have their questions answered honestly.

Advertisement

“Don’t parents have a right to know?” said Glenn Cordelli, a Tuftonboro Republican.

“Any policy that would keep answers from parents is destructive. It would destroy the relationship between parents and child and it would also destroy trust. between parents and schools,” he said, adding that he believes some want to insert the government into a parenting role.

The bill arrived without a recommendation from the House Education Committee, where a 10-10 vote in February was split on whether the bill should advance or not.

It now heads to the state Senate.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.