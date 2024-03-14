Revere man arrested for child pornography possession

Kenneth Higgins, 45, was investigated by State Police following a tip that was provided by Yahoo for an IP address that had accessed multiple photos depicting child pornography, State Police said in a release.

A level-two sex offender was arrested in Revere Wednesday after Massachusetts State Police allegedly found hundreds of pictures and videos of child sexual abuse material on his phone, authorities said.

The cyber tip was given to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who then passed it onto State Police.

Early Wednesday morning, State Police troopers and a Revere police detective executed a search warrant at Higgins’ apartment located on Revere Beach Parkway. Higgins refused to give police his phone password, but a trooper was able to access his memory card, according to the release.

Advertisement

On the memory card, police allegedly recovered hundreds of images and videos of child sexual abuse material.

Higgins has multiple prior convictions for possessing child sexual abuse material, and he is currently on probation for a 2008 conviction for child pornography.

Higgins was placed under arrest and charged with possession of child pornography and possession of child pornography, third offense, according to the release.

He was then transported to the State Police Revere Barracks for processing, and after he was booked he was brought to Chelsea District Court for arraignment where he was ordered held without bail for violating his probation.

A second search warrant was also executed at an alleged friend of Higgins’ apartment at 165 Hawthorne Street in Chelsea. Police there seized several electronic devices which have not yet been analyzed, according to the release.

Charges have not yet been filed for the resident of the second apartment, State Police said.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.