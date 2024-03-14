R.I. legislators concerned bridge project could exceed $300 million estimate

And he’s concerned the November elections could leave Republicans in control of the White House or the Senate and that the GOP might not look as favorably on a major transportation funding request from the deep-blue state of Rhode Island.

He’s concerned that plans to soon begin demolishing the westbound span of the Interstate 195 will have an impact on this year’s state budget.

PROVIDENCE — He’s concerned that the cost of replacing the Washington Bridge could end up being more than the current estimate of $250 million to $300 million.

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, ticked off those concerns in the House lounge soon after Governor Daniel J. McKee completed a news conference announcing the state will need to tear down and rebuild the heavily traveled bridge at a cost of up to $300 million.

“That is an estimate, and every estimate, every project we have seen before — including the (Tidewater Landing) soccer stadium, including the State Police barracks, including the Health Lab, and all of the projects down at URI — are all coming in over estimates,” Shekarchi said. “So while we can estimate this is going to be $300 million now, we don’t know what it’s going to be in two years from now.”

Shekarchi said he expects the bridge to have an impact on this year’s budget, although the extent of that impact remains unclear. He said the federal government covered 80 percent of the cost of replacing a bridge that collapsed in Philadelphia, so if Rhode Island must cover 20 percent of this project, that would mean at least $60 million.

But the current estimate is nothing more than a “snapshot,” he said, and the actual cost will be determined by a design/build process. “We don’t have an actual design of what the new bridge will look like, and therefore we don’t have an actual cost,” he said.

Indeed, during Thursday’s news conference, Alviti said, “The estimates of schedules and cost are preliminary at this point. They are subject to change and most likely will in accordance with the procurement process.”

Shekarchi said the bridge project will be added to $1 billion in funding requests that are not currently included in the state budget. Other major funding requests include proposed cost-of-living increases for retirees, an increase in the “green economy bond,” and more money for the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority, he has said.

Shekarchi said he’s also concerned about whether federal funding would be affected if Donald Trump beats Joe Biden in the presidential race or if Democrats lost control of the Senate. Senator Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, is a powerful advocate who sits on the Senate Appropriations Committee, but Shekarchi asked, “Would Jack Reed have the same sway with a Republican Senate that he has now?”

Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat, issued a joint statement, and said they will work with the state’s federal delegation to expedite the application for bridge funding.

“The closure of the Washington Bridge has caused tremendous disruption to the lives of residents across our state, and particularly those who live and work in the East Bay,” Ruggerio and Shekarchi said, praising East Bay legislators for working to inform constituents about the situation.

Thursday’s highly anticipated decision comes after more than three months of uncertainty, snarled traffic, and engineering analysis that followed the bridge’s sudden closure on Dec. 11 because due to the discovery of failing components.

House Majority Whip Katherine S. Kazarian, an East Providence Democrat, said, “This whole situation has been devastating for East Providence, not only for the businesses that are trying to operate there, but also the people that live there, that go to school there, and the people that are trying to come to East Providence. The whole thing has just been awful.”

While the administration is projecting a two-year project to replace the bridge, Kazarian said, “I would like a new bridge today. I know these things take time. I know this is a two-year estimate, and I hope that we keep it as close to two years as possible, if not sooner.”

Kazarian has introduced legislation that would mandate monthly reports from the Department of Transportation about the project, underscoring rising frustrations about the bridge closure. “Everybody deserves to know exactly what is going on so they can plan.”

Senate Majority Whip Valarie J. Lawson, who is also an East Providence Democrat, said, “I think it’s good we have a path forward and we have some parameters. Obviously, what’s most important is that we have a bridge that people can travel on safely.”

She said it’s also crucial to improve traffic flow while the project is underway, and she hopes conditions improve once the Department of Transportation opens a third lane of travel in both directions over what had been the eastbound side of the bridge.

Lawson said, “The other concern is we have to be mindful of business in East Providence and how this impacts them. We have to look for ways to help mitigate that.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.