More R.I.. TV stations face scrutiny after WPRI provides back pay for Sundays, holidays

EAST PROVIDENCE — WPRI 12 this week found itself where no news outlet wants to be — its internal problems written about by a different news outlet — after it gave back pay to staffers who’d worked Sundays and certain holidays but hadn’t been paid time and a half.

Rhode Island TV stations WJAR Channel 10 and ABC6 also aren’t paying hourly employees time and a half on Sundays, according to workers there. And Rhode Island PBS, like WPRI, addressed the issue recently, but workers there are pushing for more, according to a union representative.

Hourly employees in Rhode Island are entitled to time and a half on Sundays and state holidays. Some industries are exempt from that law, but TV stations aren’t among them, the state’s labor department says.

And in recent months, workers at other stations around Rhode Island — not just WPRI — have argued they’re entitled to more pay.

“The law is the law,” said Fletcher Fischer, the business manager of the union IBEW Local 1228, which represents workers at stations around New England.

Fischer said the issue of Sunday premium pay came up late last year when the union was in contract negotiations at Rhode Island PBS, where it represents broadcast technicians. The shop steward brought up the issue of Rhode Island PBS not paying time and a half for Sundays, Fischer said. The station eventually agreed to address it with three years of back pay, and has been issuing checks, Fischer said, but the union is pushing for the station to go back further than three years. Rhode Island PBS did not respond to a request for comment.

The situation at Rhode Island PBS, in turn, raised questions about WJAR, where IBEW Local 1228 represents workers including reporters, producers, and assignment editors. Hourly workers there also weren’t getting paid time and a half on Sundays, Fischer said.

They still aren’t, he said. When the union approached WJAR, the station’s management told the union that they were in fact exempt from the Sunday time-and-a-half requirement, Fischer said. They cited a case that Fischer said the union’s lawyers believed was irrelevant. The matter is now in the hands of the union’s lawyers, Fischer said, and the union is going to pursue Sunday time-and-a-half pay.

Jessica Bellucci, spokeswoman for WJAR parent company Sinclair Broadcast Group, said in an email: “We are reviewing the situation.”

The fact that Cranston-based WJAR apparently isn’t paying time and a half on Sundays to hourly employees might come as a surprise even to some people who work there. Gene Valicenti, a morning radio host on WPRO radio who is also a TV anchor on WJAR, discussed the Globe’s reporting about competitor WPRI Wednesday morning on the radio show with a tone you might describe as schadenfreude. Noting the competitive nature of the news business, he asked if WJAR should report that night on WPRI 12′s troubles. He didn’t mention WJAR’s own practices during a Wednesday segment on the topic.

Rhode Island law, unlike many other states, requires hourly employees to be paid time and a half on Sundays and on certain holidays. Many employers, though, don’t end up following the law, and many employees don’t know about it. WPRI’s own reporting on the issue prompted the station to start looking into it. The station wasn’t paying employees time and a half on Sundays or on all of the holidays on Rhode Island’s list. WPRI is a non-union shop.

There are some industry-level exemptions, like health care and agriculture. And state law exempts salaried employees in professional, executive, and administrative roles. But it generally covers hourly employees across many industries in Rhode Island. Current and former employees can file complaints over not getting the additional pay, and the statute of limitations is three years from the date of service.

Edwine Paul, a spokesperson for the Department of Labor and Training, said TV stations are not exempt as an entity from the Sunday time-and-a-half pay law.

At ABC6, workers who are involved in trying to organize a union also say that hourly employees aren’t being paid time and a half on Sundays. Kyle Dacey, a technical media operator at the Providence-based station, said he has worked almost every weekend in his year and five months there, and hasn’t been paid time and a half. If his math is right, that unpaid money adds up to potentially months of rent.

“It’s a lot of money left on the table for me,” Dacey said in an email.

ABC6 did not respond to a request for comment.

A vote is set for next week on whether the ABC6 workers will join the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44.