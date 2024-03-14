RIPTA calls off cuts, for now, as driver pay bump takes effect

PROVIDENCE — RIPTA is postponing the proposed bus service cuts that stirred concern among riders and transit advocates, the agency announced Thursday.
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority had proposed a number of route cuts and service reductions due to a driver shortage, which would have gone into effect on April 6. But in the meantime, the agency agreed with its drivers’ union on a new deal to increase driver pay. The postponement of cuts will provide time for RIPTA to see how much the pay bump attracts and retains drivers.
“We have listened to the concerns of our riders and the community,” RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian said in a news release. “The decision to postpone service cuts reflects our commitment to providing reliable and accessible public transit services. We will use this time to make informed decisions as we continue to build our workforce to meet the needs of our passengers.”
The new contract with the Amalgamated Transit Union Division 618 increased the starting driver wage from $21.71 an hour to $25.33 an hour. The increase, RIPTA hopes, will help address the driver shortage and build its workforce.
Advertisement
RIPTA typically makes service changes three times a year, and the April 6 cuts would have been a fourth. That’s now being canceled. Instead, RIPTA will revise the proposed changes “to mitigate the impact on passengers,” the agency said. The “seasonal service adjustments” will be presented to the board of directors later Thursday morning and will be put into place June 15.
The driver shortage is just one of the challenges RIPTA faces right now. Lawmakers are proposing various plans to put more money into the agency, which is key to efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the transportation sector. And many riders are pushing back on the possibility of moving the bus hub from Kennedy Plaza to a parcel of land by Interstate 95 in the Jewelry District.
Advertisement
In addition, some transit advocates say the state isn’t relying on RIPTA to help address traffic caused by the closure of Washington Bridge westbound.
Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44.