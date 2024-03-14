RIPTA calls off cuts, for now, as driver pay bump takes effect

PROVIDENCE — RIPTA is postponing the proposed bus service cuts that stirred concern among riders and transit advocates, the agency announced Thursday.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority had proposed a number of route cuts and service reductions due to a driver shortage, which would have gone into effect on April 6. But in the meantime, the agency agreed with its drivers’ union on a new deal to increase driver pay. The postponement of cuts will provide time for RIPTA to see how much the pay bump attracts and retains drivers.

“We have listened to the concerns of our riders and the community,” RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian said in a news release. “The decision to postpone service cuts reflects our commitment to providing reliable and accessible public transit services. We will use this time to make informed decisions as we continue to build our workforce to meet the needs of our passengers.”