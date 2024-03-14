School bus driver charged after allegedly driving drunk with children on board in Westborough, police say

Westborough police chief Todd C. Minardi said “concerns were brought to our attention regarding the behavior of a school bus driver while children were onboard.” Police “made contact” with Welch in the area of 135 E. Main St., he said.

Jane Welch, 51, of Marlborough, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, a second offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and child endangerment while operating under the influence.

A school bus driver was arrested Thursday in Westborough for allegedly driving drunk while children were on board, police said.

“A thorough investigation into the matter was conducted and our officers worked diligently to gather information, assess the situation, and take appropriate action to ensure the safety of the children involved,” Minardi said.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to those who reported their concerns and collaborated with us throughout this process,” Minardi said. “Your vigilance and willingness to speak up contribute significantly to the safety of our community’s children.”

Arraignment information wasn’t immediately available and it wasn’t clear if Welch had retained counsel who could speak on her behalf.

Westborough Schools Superintendent Amber Bock said in a note to families that the incident was “distressing.”

“We believe the driver was arrested before driving away with children on the bus,” Bock said. “We have told NRT, our bus company, that we are outraged that this happened and we have demanded a full investigation into their procedures.”

Bock also praised the district’s bus drivers as a whole.

“Throughout my time in Westborough, we have been fortunate to have exceptional drivers who have consistently provided outstanding service to our families,” Bock said. “While this incident is distressing, we maintain faith in our dedicated team of drivers, and we urge your continued support and understanding during this challenging time.”

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.