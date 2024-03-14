Service charges in restaurants: Equity for workers or ‘junk’ fees that should be eliminated?

The restaurant service fees often aren’t discovered until a server drops your check, and you see it in the “fine print” at the bottom of your dinner receipt. They usually amount to a few extra dollars that you didn’t quite expect.

Service charges have become commonplace when placing an online delivery order , paying a utility bill, booking a hotel, and purchasing concert tickets. But in recent years, they’ve increasingly become the norm at restaurants.

President Biden has repeatedly said — including during his recent State of the Union address — that he wants to crack down on hidden or what he calls “junk” fees that he says are costing Americans $20 billion each year. It’s generally assumed that he’s referring to credit card companies and ticket sellers, but he’s also referring to restaurants.

The Federal Trade Commission has said these “unnecessary” and “unavoidable” charges inflate costs “without adding value.” The agency has proposed regulations that would require businesses to include all required fees in the original listed price. Several industries would be forced to follow these rules, and that would include the restaurant industry.

Diners might be annoyed by having to pay a few extra unexpected dollars at the end of their meals. But some restaurant owners say that these service fees, which have become more common in the post-COVID economy, are helping operators stay afloat, and continue paying their workers.

Service fees “are finally providing predictable wages and benefits for employees,” Erika Polmar, the executive director of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, wrote in a letter to the FTC. She said the current proposal “does not fully recognize the nuances of the restaurant industry, where the ability to utilize a variety of compensation models is crucial for equitable and predictable employee compensation.”

Here’s the thing: with escalating costs for ingredients, labor, and rent, the profit margin for restaurants is razor thin. Between inflation, a shortage of workers, and other problems, independent restaurants are still getting squeezed, said Heather Singleton, the interim CEO of the Rhode Island Hospitality Association. In Rhode Island, add that little problem known as the Washington Bridge closure, and operators are at their wits end, she said.

I reached out to a few restaurant owners about service fees. Here’s what they had to say;

David Standridge, chef of The Shipwright’s Daughter in Mystic, Conn.:

”We have been charging 3 percent for a sustainable workforce for a little under a year now. We have it noted on the menu and we have a bookmark that goes with your check explaining the whole thing. We provide very generous benefits (medical, dental, vision up to 75 percent employer contribution, matching IRA, paid time off, etc.) for every employee and it is just extremely expensive. It was important for us to lay that out for our guests instead of some anonymous service charge. We also found that our service staff generally make great money, but the thinner margins of our current times meant we didn’t have enough profit to pay our managers what we wanted. We needed to offset these expenses somehow and raising prices is just not an option.”

Ed Davis, chef at Durks Bar-B-Q in Providence:

“We don’t have any in the restaurant at Durk’s. But we do charge a couple dollars extra for takeout to cover the cost of the containers because they’re expensive, and even a small order will use four to five containers. But as far as covering operating costs, we feel it’s best to just raise menu prices when necessary. That being said, our servers do rely on tips as the major source of income, so if we eliminated tipping I think the ‘service fee’ would be the only reasonable way to compensate for this.”

When Davis is going out to eat as a diner, he said: “I could care less what or how a restaurant charges for a meal. I know that almost all restaurants are operating on extremely tight margins so I never think I’m getting ‘ripped off’ to line someone’s pockets. There are obviously exceptions to this, but in general, I feel like most places are just trying to stay open. So if they’re adding a service fee (or whatever they call it) to cover cost, that’s fine.”

Jordan Rubin, owner of Mr. Tuna, Bar Futo, and Crispy Gai in Portland, Maine:

Service fees “are very helpful. It bridges the gap between the back of house and front of house. If we raised prices and eliminated the charge, people would pay the same but probably complain about the prices [of the food]. It helps us with extra costs, like providing insurance to the staff. Honestly I would love it if our industry eliminated the tipped model, but for some reason, people think food should be cheap — which is a big-picture part of the problem. The cost of everything has gone up, but a lot of people are only willing to pay so much for a quality meal.”

How do you feel about service charges at restaurants? No matter your opinion, I want to hear your thoughts. Email me at RhodeIslandFoodClub@globe.com.

