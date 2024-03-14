Seven more N.H. towns reject a ban on voting machines

Seven more towns voted down a proposed ban on voting machines Wednesday after a conservative group led an effort to introduce the measure at town meetings around the state.

Voters in Brookline rejected the measure 158 to 30. In Newbury, the effort also failed in a 153 to 38 vote. The measure failed in Campton, too, where the vote tally is not yet available, according to the town clerk’s office.

And proposed bans in Meredith, Tamworth, Ossipee, and Plymouth failed on a voice vote. All of those towns will continue to use voting machines to count their votes.