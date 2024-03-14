Seven more N.H. towns reject a ban on voting machines

Seven more towns voted down a proposed ban on voting machines Wednesday after a conservative group led an effort to introduce the measure at town meetings around the state.
Voters in Brookline rejected the measure 158 to 30. In Newbury, the effort also failed in a 153 to 38 vote. The measure failed in Campton, too, where the vote tally is not yet available, according to the town clerk’s office.
And proposed bans in Meredith, Tamworth, Ossipee, and Plymouth failed on a voice vote. All of those towns will continue to use voting machines to count their votes.
The New Hampshire Patriot Hub, a conservative, faith-oriented group that pushed to ban machines, enlisted the support of Mike Lindell, a prominent promoter of false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.
The proposal has proved unpopular among many voters around the state so far. On Tuesday, five towns voted against banning voting machines.
Danville passed a measure requiring a hand count for the presidential election, in a 591-536 vote.
At least nine more towns will vote on banning voting machines on March 16, as town meeting season continues. And Hopkinton will vote on the issue on March 21.
Although research shows that voting machines are more accurate than hand counting, voting machines have become the target of conservative conspiracy theories in the wake of the 2020 election.
