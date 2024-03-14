New questions have emerged in the Karen Read case. Here’s the latest.

Prosecutors say Read fatally struck Boston police officer John O’Keefe in the predawn hours of Jan. 29, 2022, after a night of drinking. Read’s lawyers maintain that O’Keefe was beaten at an after-party inside a Canton home owned by another Boston police officer, and that his body was planted outside the residence in an effort to frame her.

Lawyers for Karen Read , the Mansfield woman accused of backing her SUV into her boyfriend and leaving him for dead in a blizzard in Canton in 2022, presented new details in court this week as they asked the judge to dismiss the charges against her.

Lead investigator under scrutiny

On Wednesday, the State Police said that the lead investigator on the case, Trooper Michael Proctor, is the subject of an internal investigation.

The agency didn’t say why Proctor, who remains on full duty, was being investigated, but the announcement came one day after an explosive pretrial hearing in Norfolk Superior Court, where text messages that raised questions about his objectivity came to light.

During the hearing, Alan Jackson, a lawyer for Read, cited text messages he said were contained in documents recently provided by federal prosecutors, who are conducting a separate probe of law enforcement’s handling of the case. The documents remain sealed.

The texts show prosecutors “withheld from the grand jury clear and ... egregious conflicts of interest as they pertain” to Proctor, Jackson said.

The documents indicate that 10 days before O’Keefe’s death, Proctor texted relatives about having Julie Albert, sister-in-law to Brian Albert, the officer who owned the Canton home, babysit his child.

Two days after O’Keefe’s death, Proctor’s sister told him she had just spoken to Julie Albert, who indicated that she wanted to get Proctor “a thank you gift” when “all this is over,” Jackson said in court.

Proctor replied that she should “get Elizabeth one,” referring to his wife, Jackson said.

In August, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey took the unusual step of releasing a video in which he defended the integrity of the investigation, saying that location data from O’Keefe’s phone, found on the lawn beneath his body, shows he never entered the Canton home on the night he died. Statements from 11 people corroborated that information, Morrissey said.

“Zero people have said that they saw him enter the home. Zero. No one,” Morrissey said.

Crash reconstruction experts hired by federal authorities

During Tuesday’s hearing, Jackson said the federal documents included a crash reconstruction report that directly contradicts the prosecution’s theory of the case.

“The federal investigators hired, independent of us, we had no idea, and independent of the Commonwealth, hired a professional reconstructionist, three PhDs, to look into exactly this issue,” Jackson said. “Did Karen Read’s car, did her SUV, make contact with John O’Keefe? And their conclusion, to a person, was his injuries were inconsistent with the damage on the car. The damage on the car was inconsistent with having made contact with John O’Keefe’s body. In other words, the car didn’t hit him.”

Prosecutors have said Read’s right taillight was broken after hitting O’Keefe and that his DNA was “present on the broken taillight and microscopic pieces of red and clear apparent plastic located in the victim’s clothing.”

In court filings, prosecutors have said DNA testing was also being conducted on a human hair recovered from the rear quarter panel of Read’s SUV. The status of the hair testing wasn’t immediately clear Thursday.

Continued squabbling over Google searches on a phone

A key element of the defense’s assertion that O’Keefe was fatally beaten inside the Canton home comes from a Google search from the phone of a witness who was inside the residence early on Jan. 29.

Read’s lawyers have said the witness searched “hos [sic] long to die in cold” shortly before 2:30 a.m., hours before prosecutors say that Read discovered O’Keefe’s body outside. Prosecutors have said the time stamp is inaccurate and that the searches were conducted shortly after 6:20 a.m. when Read, the witness, and another woman found O’Keefe’s body.

On Tuesday, Jackson said a computer forensics lab had determined that “yes, it was a 6:23 [a.m.] and a 6:24 [a.m.] search. And there was a 2:27 a.m. search as well. ... It’s not up for debate.”

Assistant District Attorney Adam C. Lally pushed back.

“There was one expert who was given two [phone] extractions, presumably provided by defense counsel, that indicates from that particular FBI expert, that the searches were done at 2-something in the morning,” Lally said during the hearing.

But he said a separate analysis found “that the searches occurred when [the witness] testified they occurred because the defendant asked her to conduct those searches at 6:23 and 6:24 in the morning.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.