‘Turtleboy’ blogger charged with violating restraining order, released on personal recognizance

Kearney, 42, of Holden, pleaded not guilty to violating the order and was released on personal recognizance Thursday after Dedham District Court Judge Michael Pomarole denied the special prosecutor’s requests to have him detained pending a dangerousness hearing and revoke bail on other charges he faces for allegedly intimidating witnesses in the Read case, according to court documents.

Aidan Kearney, the Massachusetts blogger known as “Turtleboy” who has championed Karen Read’s innocence in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, was arraigned Thursday for allegedly violating a restraining order brought by his former girlfriend that stemmed from an alleged domestic assault at her home in December, according to court records.

“He’s certainly got enough open cases and at the very least having a new charge is sufficient under the statute to have bail revoked and that’s what we asked for, but the court didn’t feel that was appropriate,” Mello said in a phone interview.

Pomarole also rejected a motion by Kearney’s attorney, Timothy Bradl, to dismiss the protective order violation, according to the documents. Bradl did not immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday.

Kearney’s ex-girlfriend, who, according to prosecutors, had spoken with investigators about Kearney’s involvement in the Read case, took out a restraining order against him following a Dec. 23 meeting at her home where he allegedly assaulted her while discussing the case. Kearney was arrested and charged with assault and pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors on Thursday said Kearney violated a condition of the restraining in February that prohibits him from being within 100 yards of the alleged victim.

According to a police report filed in the case, the woman said she was invited by a friend to Dedham Superior Court on Feb. 26, the same day that Kearney was across the street at Dedham District Court for a hearing. When the woman exited Dedham Superior Court, Kearney was outside in front of the registry of deeds across the street and allegedly was “yelling and calling me a liar,” the woman told police, according to the report.

Kearney on Thursday pleaded not guilty to violating the order.

Kearney denies that he said anything to the woman. In a court filing Thursday, Bradl wrote that there are “several videos” and “several affidavits” from bystanders who were in the area “swearing that Mr. Kearney did not shout anything at all.” He claims the woman “engineered the entire encounter” and lied to police.

Kearney has written extensively about the Read case and boasts a large online following. Read is accused of backing into her boyfriend, Boston police Officer John O’Keefe, with her SUV on Jan. 29, 2022, following a night of drinking. She has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and death.

Read has been free on bail, and her trial is scheduled to begin April 16.

Kearney, who has written extensively about the Read case and boasts a large following, was arrested in October on charges of intimidating and harassing witnesses in the Read case. He pleaded not guilty and was released on bail, but his bail was revoked when he was arrested in December and charged with assaulting his former girlfriend. Kearney spent two months in jail and was released in February.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.