Washington Bridge in RI must be rebuilt, state officials say

The highly anticipated decision comes after more than three months of uncertainty, traffic jams, and engineering analysis that followed the bridge’s abrupt closure due to the discovery of failing components.

PROVIDENCE – The state of Rhode Island plans to demolish and rebuild the westbound side of the Washington Bridge on Interstate 195, a massive project that will mean delays and disruptions in people’s everyday lives for two years or more, according to a new analysis released by state officials.

Lanes in both directions on 195 have been open on the separate eastbound side of the bridge since a few days into the closure. But that bridge’s capacity is limited, leading to frequent gridlock on local roads in East Providence and Providence, and added travel time on the highway itself.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti had initially said the bridge would be repaired in three months, an estimate that went out the window after experts discovered additional problems in January.

Those problems turned out to be so severe that most or all of the bridge can’t be salvaged, according to the analysis by engineering firm McNary, Bergeron and Johannesen. The firm said the “superstructure” of the bridge, which includes the deck, and “part or all” of the piers and foundations will need to be replaced.

In its analysis, the firm said it would take upwards of two years for the new bridge to be completed, with a reopening date sometime in 2026. Demolition of the existing bridge, which would overlap with with the construction of the new bridge, would be completed in March 2025.

The project is expected to cost between $250 and $300 million. The new bridge is expected to last 100 years, the firm said.

The decision to rebuild the bridge was foreshadowed in part by a draft report by a separate firm, VN Engineers, obtained by news outlets in February that suggested the bridge’s problems were so severe it could still fail even after repairs. The engineering report outlined the complications with repairing it and cast doubt on whether it would even be possible without a substantial or full rebuild.

The broken tie-down rods that engineers discovered in December turned out to be just the start of problems for the 1960s-era bridge. The engineering firm’s draft report also pointed to significant and growing cracks in concrete, corrosion, and a beam that had rotated off its pin. Taken together, the problems mean that any attempt to repair the bridge would be complicated and potentially futile.

The eastbound bridge, where all of Interstate 195 traffic has been shifted, is a completely separate and much newer structure than the westbound side, and does not have the same problems. The state plans to try to add both eastbound and westbound capacity to that span by making lanes narrower and adding new ones on both sides. It remains to be seen how much the move will help.

Some questions remain unresolved, including how the bridge got into such a state of disrepair.

Businesses say they’re seeing dips in revenues, and people who live around it have had to shift everything from work schedules to daycare drop-offs in order to deal with the extra traffic and longer travel times.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

See more coverage of the Washington Bridge closure.

