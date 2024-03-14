The most Irish state in America? It’s not Massachusetts.

Nearly 10 percent of the US population claims at least some Irish ancestry, according to the most recent data from the American Community Survey. But the Irish enclaves of today are not the same as those of earlier generations. New Hampshire — not Massachusetts — currently has the highest percentage of residents claiming Irish ancestry in the United States, with 19 percent. Massachusetts follows closely behind with 18 percent.

St. Patrick’s Day is a legal holiday in Suffolk County, but Suffolk is not even close to the most heavily Irish county in the US, according to Census records. In fact, though Irish ancestry is most prevalent in the Northeast, Suffolk County — home to Boston — ranks 727th among counties in the US with the highest share of people identifying as Irish.

The Census Bureau collects ancestry data through the American Community Survey, and asks respondents: “What is your ancestry or ethnic origin?” Respondents are prompted to select from a list and are allowed to select as many options as they want.

There are, of course, a number of factors that influence how people identify themselves, making the question inherently subjective. A strong Irish cultural presence in a given area, for example, may encourage people to identify as Irish, even if they have partial ancestry, according to Marilynn Johnson, a research professor at Boston College and co-director of GlobalBoston, a project that tracks the history of immigration in the region.

The chart below shows how respondents answered. Among the US population, 12.3 percent claim German ancestry, followed by Mexican ancestry (11.2 percent), English (9.4 percent), then Irish in fourth at 9.2 percent.

Americans with Irish ancestry are most heavily concentrated in the Northeast, a reflection of major northeastern cities as a destination for newly arriving Irish immigrants in the mid-1800s. By 1850, around when Irish immigration to the United States was at its peak because of the Great Famine, nearly a third of Boston’s population was foreign born, according to a BPDA analysis of Census records. And by 1870, about 14 percent of the Massachusetts population was born in Ireland, according to Census data.

Today, the five states with the highest share of residents with Irish ancestry are all in New England. New Hampshire tops the list, followed by Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island, and Maine.

Looking more broadly, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware are also home to counties with a high percentage of residents claiming Irish ancestry. In New Jersey’s Cape May County, about 29 percent of residents said they had Irish ancestry, the highest in the nation. Plymouth County in Massachusetts was second with 28 percent, and Barnstable County followed closely in third with 26 percent.

Suffolk County, where Boston is located, ranks much farther down the list but still in the top third, at 727th. About 12 percent of Suffolk County residents identify as Irish, according to the Census data. Taken together, the data suggest a dramatic decline in the share of Irish residents in Boston since the 19th Century.

Where did Irish Bostonians move?

In the years following World War II, the descendants of Boston’s Irish immigrants left Boston and often moved south, according to GlobalBoston. Today, Census data show that the top five most Irish Massachusetts towns — Hanover (42 percent), Cohasset (42 percent), Scituate (40 percent), Plympton (39 percent), and Whitman (39 percent) — are all on the South Shore.

“Historically, that area along the coast was a place where earlier Irish immigrants and their successful children moved to or bought summer homes (the so-called ‘Irish Riviera’), but there was probably a lot of post-WW2 migration as well when those towns built a lot of suburban housing in the ‘50s and ‘60s,” Johnson, a co-director of GlobalBoston, said.

Johnson also noted several factors that spurred white residents to move out of Boston after World War II, including federal subsidies for the construction of highways and the GI Bill, which ultimately benefited white veterans and contributed to “white flight.”

“There was also a second wave of movement out of the city, in the desegregation and busing era,” that began in the 1970s, Johnson said.





Where in Boston do Irish-identifying residents live today?

Within city of Boston limits, the Census tract with the highest percentage of residents claiming Irish ancestry is in the Neponset section of Dorchester. South Boston and West Roxbury also have pockets of residents with Irish heritage.

Though there are fewer Irish residents than generations past, Boston remains a destination for immigrant groups, and the share of the city’s population that is foreign born is only slightly lower than it was in 1850. But policies driving immigration today are much different.

“We have a lot more restrictions on immigration now. It’s much harder to come to the country than it was for most of the time that the Irish were migrating before the 1960s,” Johnson said.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her @cprignano. Daigo Fujiwara can be reached at daigo.fujiwara@globe.com. Follow him @DaigoFuji.