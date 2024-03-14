City funds for White Stadium renovation dependent on the contested project

Mayor Michelle Wu appears to have spent the past week trying to make clear that such an approach is not on the table — and suggested that if the partnership with Boston Unity Soccer Partners falls apart, the $50 million the city has currently bookmarked for White Stadium will go to another Boston Public School facility in need of repair.

Critics of the city’s plan to redevelop Franklin Park’s White Stadium in partnership with a professional women’s soccer team say city officials should instead rely on a combination of city funds, philanthropy, and grants, rather than money from a for-profit enterprise.

“This is one facility within our larger BPS portfolio that has many, many needs,” Wu said in an interview with the Globe earlier this week. “There are 100 buildings that need significant work, and so it’s hard to justify making an investment for partial improvement to a stadium above giving the resources for entire schools to be rebuilt. In this case we make our dollars really stretch because we would be making an investment that delivers even more with the resources of the team combining with us.”

According to legal documents, Boston Unity Soccer Partners intends to spend more than $50 million, in addition to $50 million the city would contribute, on the stadium renovation which would be for the use of Boston Public Schools students and the community, as well as house a new professional women’s soccer team. Boston Globe CEO Linda Henry is an investor in Boston Unity Soccer Partners.

Wu argued that if the city is not able to deliver a stadium of the caliber she believes student athletes deserve, the city funds would be better used on a different BPS facility. Under the current plan, Boston Unity Soccer Partners also would be financially responsible for the maintenance of the facility “in perpetuity,” which also helps make it feasible for the school district, she said.

Wu made a similar argument in an interview Tuesday on WGBH’s Boston Public Radio.

“The facilities don’t even meet state competition standards, it’s in bad shape,” Wu said on WGBH. “We need to not only fix it up, but for once, unlike decades before, have the resources to maintain it annually. The partnership also includes these revenues, profit sharing so that we will have resources to build up Franklin Park and fulfill elements of the action plan in addition to maintaining the stadium.”

Several proposals to renovate the stadium have fallen through in recent decades. The current project to overhaul the deteriorating facility is on pause due to an ongoing lawsuit by local environmental nonprofit the Emerald Necklace Conservancy and more than 15 residents. These critics argue the plan has been rushed through the approval process without adequate public input, and would illegally privatize public land in a historically disenfranchised neighborhood.

“Franklin Park serves some of our most sensitive environmental justice communities, those that may have less parkland and less time for recreation than other families,” said Karen Mauney-Brodek, president of the Emerald Necklace Conservancy. The proposed project has the potential to “really displace the character of the way the park is used today.”

She also expressed concern that the usage of the stadium for the new professional soccer team, which would have dibs on the facility for a maximum of 20 games and 20 practices from April to November, would limit access by student athletes and for community events. Wu has pushed back on those arguments, saying project would increase access and use by Boston Public Schools students considering the site’s current dilapidated state.

But Mauney-Brodek said she’s frustrated the city is not considering a scaled down version of the renovation that would trade the involvement of a for-profit group for funding by the city and philanthropic donations.

“It’s 80 percent of the Saturdays from April to November, those are the prime recreational hours for many, if not all users of the park,” she said. “If the city can afford to spend $50 million that would provide financial benefit for these private interests, I would like to think that we could afford to spend funds renovating the stadium for the sole benefit of the athletes in the Boston Public Schools and a future generation of Boston public school students.”

A Suffolk County Superior Court judge is expected to rule on whether to issue a formal, temporary pause on the project before the end of the month.

A preliminary injunction could potentially kill the project, which is on a specific timeline in order to have the stadium ready for the new team to participate in the 2026 professional women’s soccer league season.

The design for the plan is not finalized, Wu said to the Globe, and should the project continue, the city and Boston Unity Soccer Partners will hold additional public meetings in order to gather and incorporate community feedback. Specific concerns include the size of the facility, how the project will affect the rest of Franklin park, and traffic congestion on surrounding neighborhoods.

“We are going to keep working through design until we have public consensus on how we can balance all that’s needed here: the programming for BPS, the programming that the team and the league needs, and the amenities for the neighbors who live in the area,” said Wu.

But Renee Welch, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit who has lived by the park her entire life, said that’s not enough.

“We need you to listen to the needs of the Black and brown community and stop selling off our resources like the park to the highest bidder,” Welch said.

Niki Griswold can be reached at niki.griswold@globe.com. Follow her @nikigriswold.