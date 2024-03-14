Woman found dead outside Ashby home, Middlesex prosecutors say

A 58-year-old woman was found dead Thursday afternoon outside a home in Ashby, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said in a statement.

Officials don’t believe the death is suspicious and said there is no ongoing threat to the public, according to the statement.

Police arrived at a house on Richardson Road around 12:55 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive woman outside the home, the statement said. There, officials located the woman and she was pronounced dead.