Woman found dead outside Ashby home, Middlesex prosecutors say

A 58-year-old woman was found dead Thursday afternoon outside a home in Ashby, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said in a statement.
Officials don’t believe the death is suspicious and said there is no ongoing threat to the public, according to the statement.
Police arrived at a house on Richardson Road around 12:55 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive woman outside the home, the statement said. There, officials located the woman and she was pronounced dead.
The incident remains under investigation, Ryan’s office said.
No further information was released.
