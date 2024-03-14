Kamala Harris visits abortion clinic, in historic first

Speaking to reporters in the lobby of the clinic, Harris assailed conservative “extremists” for passing laws that restrict abortion, resulting in the denial of emergency care for pregnant women and the shuttering of clinics that provide reproductive health care beyond abortion.

The stop by Harris at St. Paul Health Center, Vandalia, a Planned Parenthood clinic, was believed to be the first visit by a vice president to an abortion clinic.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Vice President Kamala Harris described the flood of laws restricting abortion access as a “health care crisis” as she visited with abortion providers and staff members Thursday at a clinic in St. Paul, Minnesota.

“These attacks against an individual’s right to make decisions about their own body are outrageous and, in many instances, just plain old immoral,” she said. “How dare these elected leaders believe they are in a better position to tell women what they need, to tell women what is in their best interest. We have to be a nation that trusts women.”

The image alone of the nation’s second-ranking leader walking into an abortion clinic provided a vivid illustration of how the politics of abortion rights have transformed since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. In the lobby was a map showing Planned Parenthood clinics in Minnesota and neighboring states. Minnesota had by far the most, with a few in Iowa. Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota were almost bare — all have restricted abortion access since the overturning of Roe.

For decades, many Democrats viewed support for abortion rights as a political risk, fearing such a position could alienate more moderate voters who were uncomfortable with open discussion of the procedure.

But the fall of Roe upended those politics, creating a generation of voters energized by their support for abortion rights. The issue has become one of the Democrats’ biggest strengths, party strategists say.

Celinda Lake, a Democratic pollster who has been surveying voters about abortion for more than four decades, said she could not recall a time when abortion rights were as motivating for their voters.

“It’s the No. 1 issue working for Democrats at every level in office,” Lake said. “Everything from county commissioners to presidents are being elected around this issue.”

New York Times

Several Republicans skip retreat created to unify party

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — House Republicans huddled in West Virginia on Thursday for a strategy-planning retreat designed to unify the often-fractious conference as they head into the final months before the November election.

One problem: Many didn’t bother to show up.

It was the first annual retreat for Mike Johnson since he took the speaker’s gavel late last year after former speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted from office in a historic move that left Republicans deeply divided and mired in dysfunction.

Johnson does not currently appear at risk of suffering the same fate. But he is trying to figure out how to guide his razor-thin majority through a series of legislative hurdles that divide Republicans, including how to provide military aid for Ukraine, finish government funding, and reauthorize a federal surveillance program — all while trying to make a case that voters should reelect a House GOP majority.

Johnson said his message to the Republicans was simple: “We have to stand together, stick together, get the job done, deliver for the American people.”

Democrats have expressed growing confidence they can retake the House in November, but Johnson promised that lawmakers would be in a “better mood next January” if Republicans could sweep the House, Senate and White House.

But many Republican members did not hear that message. A broad swath of the conference declined the trip to the Allegheny Mountains, where The Greenbrier, a 700-room resort, had been rented out for a few days of team-building exercises.

Several Republicanssaid they excused themselves to spend time with family or attend events in their home districts.

“We spent far too many days in Washington because of the speaker debacle and appropriation negotiation — all important, but I just really need to spend time in the district,” said Representative Marc Molinaro, a New York Republican.

Others were more blunt. “I just don’t see it as valuable,” said Eli Crane, an Arizona representative who frequently defies leadership.

Associated Press

Navarro loses bid to stay out of prison in appeal of Jan. 6 case

A senior aide to Donald Trump will have to go to prison while he appeals his conviction for refusing to testify before Congress about his involvement in efforts to undo the results of the 2020 election.

Peter Navarro, a 74-year-old economist, “has not shown that his appeal presents substantial questions of law or fact likely” to undo the conviction or his four-month sentence, a unanimous panel of the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled Thursday.

Navarro can still ask the Supreme Court to rule in his favor, but such an intervention would be extremely unusual. He is required to report to a prison in Miami by March 19, his attorneys said in a recent filing.

An attorney for Navarro declined to comment.

Months after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, Navarro published a book in which he described a plot to throw the election to Trump during the vote certification that day. He credited the idea to right-wing podcast host and former Trump strategist Stephen K. Bannon. But when the House committee investigating Jan. 6 issued subpoenas for the two men to elaborate on those plans, they ignored them. Now both are fighting four-month prison sentences for contempt of Congress.

Bannon is “the only comparable individual,” Navarro’s attorneys noted, and “was released pending appeal.”

Navarro, like Bannon, argued that he did not have to respond to the House committee because of Trump’s executive privilege to withhold some internal communications. But he had no documentation indicating Trump ever planned to assert that privilege to keep him from testifying, and Trump has never publicly corroborated his account. Judge Amit P. Mehta called his immunity claim “weak sauce” and did not allow him to make it at trial.

The D.C. Circuit agreed that most of Navarro’s arguments would be viable only if “privilege has actually been invoked in this case in some manner by the President,” which “did not happen here.”

Washington Post

WASHINGTON — No Labels, the centrist group planning a third-party presidential bid, plans to announce a nominating committee Thursday that will be charged with selecting a presidential candidate in the coming weeks, the group’s co-chair, Joseph Lieberman, said in an interview Wednesday.

The new committee, which Lieberman, a former US senator from Connecticut, expects to join, will also be charged with making sure that the nominee has a path to victory in a race against Democrat President Biden and Republican Donald Trump.

“We are going to do a final determination that at least at this point we have met all of our standards, and we are not going to be a spoiler and that we are not going to reelect Trump and that we actually have a chance to win,” Lieberman said.

He reiterated that he does not want to participate in a process that makes Trump’s election more likely.

“To me personally, stopping him from being reelected is a goal even greater than restoring bipartisanship to Washington,” said Lieberman, who served as both a Democrat and independent senator.

Mike Rawlings, a former Dallas mayor and CEO of Pizza Hut who is running the No Labels convention process, told the group’s chosen delegates on a call last week that they may have only 48 hours’ notice of the need to nominate a candidate. He said a nomination would be made by early April.

Washington Post







