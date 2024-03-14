Late night hosts react to potential TikTok ban: ‘I don’t think we understand how crazy these kids are going to go’

“Only 50 Democrats and 15 Republicans voted ‘no.’ Three-hundred fifty-two voted ‘yes,’ which almost never happens anymore. Who would have guessed that this would be the thing that brings both sides together?” Jimmy Kimmel said in his opening monologue.

The bill, approved by a bipartisan vote of 352-65, mandates that China-based Byte Dance sell its stake in TikTok within 180 days or risk a ban of the app in the US. The bill now heads to the Senate.

Late-night hosts riffed on passage of a House bill Wednesday that could lead to a TikTok ban in the US because of concerns the app could pose a national security risk.

Here’s how the late-night hosts reacted to the TikTok bill:

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The host poked fun at the fact that many users believe TikTok poses a national security risk but still use it.

“Just to give you an idea of the pull this app has, they did a poll, and half the people who use TikTok said they do believe it poses a threat to national security, but they still use it and keep it on their phones,” Kimmel said. “I guess at this point, what the hell, right? I mean, half the country supports a national security threat for president, might as well dance.”

“I don’t think we fully understand how crazy these kids are going to go if they kill TikTok,” Kimmel added.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Jimmy Fallon kicked off his show by asking the audience, “Can you imagine if TikTok was banned? I mean, just picture lying down in bed and then actually going to bed, you know what I’m saying?”

“Apparently, Congress is scared that TikTok is spying on us. Then Alexa was like, ‘Yeah, TikTok. That’s the one who’s spying on you. Ban it. Ban it,” he added.

“The Daily Show”

Desi Lydic, the “Daily Show” correspondent, weighed in on the potential ban and joked about Gen Z TikTok users flooding Congress with calls opposing the bill earlier this week.

“That’s how you know this issue is important. It forced Gen Z to make their very first phone call,” Lydic joked. “And you know Congressmen must have been pissed at teenagers blowing up their phones all day. I mean, well, Matt Gaetz didn’t mind.”

