Wu should be making the pitch for school consolidation

The plan involved moving the O’Bryant from Roxbury, where it shares a campus with Madison Park Technical Vocational High School, to an unused building in West Roxbury. Both schools would have then added seats. While details were never fleshed out, adding so many seats to those two schools, at a time when enrollment is declining systemwide, would have necessarily also involved closing other high schools.

Mayor Michelle Wu’s plan to move the John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science to West Roxbury may be dead. But the kind of bold thinking it represented is more needed in Boston than ever. Once the dust settles, Wu ought to keep pursuing ways to shrink the school system to a more appropriate size, which is a key step in reaching its potential.

Wu hinted as much last year, saying the district needed “a shift towards fewer, larger high schools.”

But the plan was met with sustained blowblack, in part because of the isolated location of the proposed O’Bryant site, and last month Wu backed off.

The big-picture trend facing the district, though, remains the same. Thirty years ago, almost 64,000 students enrolled in Boston Public Schools, according to state figures. Now enrollment is below 49,000, even counting in-district charter schools. The number of schools, meanwhile, has barely budged. It does not make financial or educational sense to have schools with half-empty classrooms, and the city needs to close or consolidate some of them.

The politics of closing, consolidating, and moving schools are tough, though, especially when it comes across as the city picking winners and losers among community groups and neighborhoods. The way around that dynamic is for Wu to forcefully make the case that all students and families would reap the benefits of a smaller, more efficient system.

That is partly a matter of simple economics. Boston has 119 school buildings, many of which predate World War II. Just heating and maintaining those buildings is expensive. Having so many schools also adds to transportation costs. There are other less obvious inefficiencies that overcapacity introduces; for instance, a class with six students at one school and six at another could be a class of 12 at a combined school, a cost savings of one teacher. And if the district could save money through consolidation, it could put that money back into the system.

But there are also non-financial benefits when students attend fully enrolled schools. With larger student bodies, it’s feasible to have more extracurricular activities and course offerings.

“We have schools that are too small to host a range of programming and provide a continuum of service,” as a long-term facilities plan by the district put it.

To a certain extent, the O’Bryant and Madison Park plan involved unique factors that may not be a factor in the future. The West Roxbury site is uniquely out of the way, with no T access, which posed logistical challenges. There were also concerns about moving a school predominantly made up of students of color to a largely white area.

Still, the frosty reception to the plan is a warning of what is to come if the district and the mayor can’t make the affirmative, positive case for school restructuring and fully engage with the community.

The political difficulty of closing schools is why the district, and successive mayors, have largely put it off. But the downward enrollment trendline at BPS shows no sign of turning around, and the longer the city waits, the more painful the process will be. Wu shouldn’t take the failure of the O’Bryant plan as a sign to back off from the challenge — but instead as a spur to do better next time.









































Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us @GlobeOpinion.