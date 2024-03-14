The X factor and the why of eighth-grade algebra

In her column “Why schools should bring back eighth-grade algebra” (Opinion, March 9), Marcela García seems to argue that, when it comes to teaching children mathematics, one size fits all.

Having taught mathematics from pre-algebra through AP Calculus for more than 40 years, I can testify that, within any student population, levels of aptitude, interest, and readiness vary significantly. While it is a mistake to deny all eighth-graders the opportunity to learn algebra, it is also a mistake to require all of them to do so. While the content of calculus is as powerful as it is elegant, few people need it for their careers, and most lead rich, fulfilling lives without ever having mastered that content.

Rather than set a common standard of mathematical learning for all students to meet based upon questionable assumptions of its value, we should design our curriculums mindful of the aptitudes and interests of the students in the classroom before us.

Derek Stolp

Sandwich





Whatever you call the class, the key is that students are well-taught

Marcela García quotes Will Austin, of the education nonprofit Boston Schools Fund, as saying, “If you don’t master Algebra 1 by the end of eighth grade, you likely won’t get to precalculus by senior year. … you’re basically taking yourself out of the competitive college admissions process.”

It’s more complicated than that. I have a PhD in mathematics and retired after a long career as a mathematics professor. I took Algebra 1 in ninth grade in a New York City public high school. At the time, there was no high school course called precalculus. All the material currently taught in Algebra 1 and 2 and precalculus was taught to me in Algebra 1 and 2. This suggests to me that the curriculum has been watered down over the years.

I support well-prepared students having the option to take Algebra 1 in eighth grade. But it’s more important that their math courses be rigorous and well taught.

Richard Bisk

Princeton





Math-loving high school student grateful for skills she gained in eighth grade

As a math-loving high school student, I support Marcela García’s call to reintroduce eighth-grade algebra. While concerns about equity in advanced math classes are valid, eliminating these classes isn’t the answer. Offering Algebra 1 to eighth-graders helps ensure greater access to opportunities in STEM fields (science, technology, engineering, and math) and higher education for a wide range of students.

Having Algebra 1 skills by eighth grade can be crucial for tackling rigorous schoolwork and college admissions. Without Algebra 1, I couldn’t have succeeded in many of my high school math classes, especially the more advanced ones.

Problem-solving skills that students gain through a math education are valuable across many different professions, not just in STEM fields. We need to look for more ways to ensure that all students, regardless of their background, have equal access to opportunities in advanced math education. It’s important to prioritize inclusivity that empowers all students to excel in math and beyond.

Kyla Taurasi

Dedham

The writer is a junior at Dedham High School.