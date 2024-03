Re “Reports detail grim misconduct allegations” (Page A1, March 2): The Globe reported that several Stoughton police officers are alleged to have had sex with a troubled young woman who had participated in a police youth program, one of the officers starting when she was 15. The three men, who left the department, are now facing decertification. That hardly seems like punishment enough. Isn’t there a case here for them to be charged and criminally prosecuted?

Steven Tolkin