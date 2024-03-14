Protests vs. Israel are distinct from relative quiet over Ukraine

I write in response to Jerry Rubin’s letter, “Two wars going on. Why aren’t protesters taking to streets over Ukraine?” which was included among readers’ reactions to Super Tuesday (”After Super Tuesday: And then there two,” March 8).
I would like to point out that there is broad political support in the United States for Ukraine, despite the mammoth danger of a great-powers confrontation that could include the use of nuclear weapons. Ukraine is the underdog, Russia the aggressor.
There is not only US military support for Israel’s attack on the people of Gaza, following the brutal Hamas incursion on Oct. 7, 2023, but also broad political and institutional support for it, which has included the suppression of political dissent on campuses. In this conflict, the people of Gaza are the underdog.
Advertisement
These distinctions need to be made.
I have been in the streets protesting to end all wars for decades. In my view, wars cannot be won. Wars and militarism are disastrous. Demonstrators, including me, have taken to the streets in recent months to decry support for what we consider to be a genocide happening before our eyes, to tell our policy makers to stop arming Israel with our tax dollars.
Thea Paneth
Arlington
The writer is a member of Arlington United for Justice with Peace.