Protests vs. Israel are distinct from relative quiet over Ukraine

I write in response to Jerry Rubin’s letter, “Two wars going on. Why aren’t protesters taking to streets over Ukraine?” which was included among readers’ reactions to Super Tuesday (”After Super Tuesday: And then there two,” March 8).

I would like to point out that there is broad political support in the United States for Ukraine, despite the mammoth danger of a great-powers confrontation that could include the use of nuclear weapons. Ukraine is the underdog, Russia the aggressor.

There is not only US military support for Israel’s attack on the people of Gaza, following the brutal Hamas incursion on Oct. 7, 2023, but also broad political and institutional support for it, which has included the suppression of political dissent on campuses. In this conflict, the people of Gaza are the underdog.