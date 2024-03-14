The teachers association’s anti-MCAS crusade gets curiouser and curiouser

Then a legislative hearing made it clear to one and all that those leading the drive to eliminate the graduation requirement don’t have any realistic plan to ensure a consistent statewide baseline of high school learning without the test.

First, Governor Maura Healey, hardly an enemy of unions, came out against the Massachusetts Teachers Association’s scheme to eliminate the need to pass the MCAS in order to graduate from high school. That’s huge.

It’s been a clarifying couple of weeks in the debate over the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System exam as a graduation requirement.

And third … well, read on, Macduff.

Advertisement

A quick primer: Back in 1993, when Massachusetts policy makers decided to invest billions more in statewide K-12 public education, they did so with the provision that the large infusion of new dollars would be accompanied by higher academic standards and a way of ensuring that schoolkids across the state were mastering the new material. The MCAS exam became that assessment measure. To graduate from high school, students currently need to demonstrate a sophomore-year competence in math, English Language Arts, and a branch of science.

Despite the MTA’s previous claim that, since the graduation exam went into effect in 2003, some 50,000 high school seniors — or an average of 2,500 students a year — have been denied high school diplomas solely because they failed the MCAS, the true number is much smaller: About 700 a year, or about 1 percent of any given year’s seniors.

But though the MTA has been disabused of its previous muddle-headed MCAS misconception, the union has continued blithely along on its quest to nix MCAS as a graduation requirement.

At a recent legislative hearing, MTA officials were pressed on exactly how, without the exam as a graduation requirement, the state would assure that a high school diploma in District A reflected the same basic level of learning as one in District B or District M or N or P. They didn’t have a persuasive answer. What they offered boiled down to this: The mere existence of well-developed curriculum standards would suffice, even if students weren’t required to pass a uniform statewide test on that material. And this: Just trust teachers to get the job done.

Advertisement

In other venues, such as a November debate with Ed Lambert, executive director of the Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education, MTA president Max Page has cited the Massachusetts Consortium for Innovative Education Assessment’s portfolio and task-performance-based approach as the union’s preferred model.

“Educators also really want additional tools to create authentic academic … assessments such as those being used by the Massachusetts Consortium for Innovative Education Assessment,” he said. “That’s real-world collaborative projects in place of bubble tests.” Page and MTA vice president Deb McCarthy also pointed to the consortium’s approach in a recent Globe guest column.

The academic who leads the consortium, University of Massachusetts Amherst education professor Jack Schneider, has a book out, “Beyond Test Scores: A Better Way to Measure School Quality,” that discusses that approach. In it, Schneider stipulates something that virtually everyone I’ve talked to also notes: The costs of conducting performance assessments would be significant. In large part, that’s because each student’s work would have to be assessed by several individual teachers.

Advertisement

“Though performance assessments promise to produce information that is both more accurate and more actionable than standardized tests, they will also come at greater expense, at least initially,” Schneider wrote.

Since this is the MTA’s preferred approach, surely the consortium has developed a reliable cost estimate in the seven years since Schneider published his book, in 2017.

Ah, no.

“Nobody has asked us to do that,” Schneider told me. Not even Page, who cites the consortium’s work as the kind of alternative assessment his union favors to supplant the MCAS?

Not even Page, Schneider said.

I noted that it seemed odd to me that the person often pointed to as pioneering the MTA’s preferred alternative-assessment system had no estimate of what such a system would cost.

“I am not on the record saying that I think the MCAS should be removed as a graduation requirement,” Schneider told me. “I don’t have a firm position right now on whether we should remove it with no replacement or keep it.”

So: The university professor whose work Page and McCarthy refer to in their fight to scrap MCAS as a graduation exam isn’t sure that’s a good idea.

As Alice might put it, albeit it in non-MCAS-ready English, this just gets curiouser and curiouser. The MTA is peddling a pig in a poke here. Healey has made it clear she’s not buying it, as has House Speaker Ron Mariano.

Advertisement

If the MTA ends up taking its ill-conceived, standards-eroding quest all the way to the November ballot, Massachusetts voters must send the same unequivocal message.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeScotLehigh.