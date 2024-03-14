Smith College makes more history, reaches first Div. 3 women’s basketball championship game

Seniors Ally Yamada and Jessie Ruffner combined for 46 of Smith’s 61 points, with Yamada’s 24 including a pair of overtime 3-pointers and Ruffner’s 22 including a 3-point play with 39 seconds left that largely put the game on ice.

The national semifinal was the 16th consecutive win for the Pioneers (30-3), who will face the winner of the semifinal between undefeateds Transylvania and NYU later Thursday in Saturday night’s championship game.

Smith College reached its first Division 3 women’s basketball championship game on Thursday, beating Wartburg College, 61-54, in overtime at the final four in Columbus, Ohio.

Smith, which led the nation in 3-point percentage and was second in field goal percentage at 49.5 percent, was held to 35 percent shooting by Wartburg (29-3). The teams traded the lead into the third quarter, with Smith going ahead by six at 30-24 and holding a 48-45 edge when, off a timeout, Wartburg’s Sara Faber hit a step-back to tie it with three seconds left in regulation.

The Pioneers took a timeout to advance the ball, but Yamada’s wide-open 3 near the top of the key to win came up short to force overtime.

Yamada, the program’s 3-point record holder, hit her first from distance to begin overtime, then hit again with 1:17 left to put Smith back in front, 54-51. That began an 8-0 run by the Pioneers, with the driving layup and foul shot by Ruffner making it 57-51. It capped the first-team All-American 10th double-double (22 points, 14 rebounds) of the season.

Northampton’s Smith went 30-2 last season, finishing No. 3 in the D3Hoops.com poll after it lost to champion Transylvania in the national semifinals. Smith became the first women’s college to reach the Sweet 16 in 2020, and has reached that level four straight seasons.

Ranked 14th in the most recent D3Hoops.com poll, Smith defeated Maine Maritime, Messiah, No. 18 Wisc.-Oshkosh, No. 8 Bowdoin, and No. 7 Wartburg to reach this year’s title game.

North Andover’s Hannah Martin had eight points and six rebounds Thursday. Lincoln-Sudbury alumna Sofia Rosa added seven points and four rebounds.