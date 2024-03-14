fb-pixelAmina Smith is leaving NBC Sports Boston for ESPN Skip to main content
Amina Smith is leaving NBC Sports Boston for ESPN

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated March 14, 2024, 1 hour ago
Amina Smith's last day at NBC Sports Boston will be next Wednesday.TogetHER

Amina Smith, who has spent the last three years as a Celtics and Patriots studio host at NBC Sports Boston, is leaving for ESPN. Her last day is next Wednesday.

Smith came to Boston in March 2021 from Chicago, where she was a host/reporter for digital sports network Stadium, covering college football and the NBA. She is a Brooklyn native and University of Miami graduate.

The specifics of her new role at ESPN are uncertain.

Tom Giles will handle Celtics pregame and postgame responsibilities for the rest of this season. It is a familiar role for Giles; he stepped in as the studio host on Celtics coverage last year when Smith was on maternity leave.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeChadFinn.

