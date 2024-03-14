Harris, Zackery lead Boston College men’s basketball over Clemson in ACC Tournament

WASHINGTON — Claudell Harris Jr. scored 27 points, Jaeden Zackery added 22 and Boston College cruised to a 76-55 victory over Clemson on Wednesday night in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Eleventh-seeded Boston College (19-14) has won four straight and will face No. 3 seed Virginia (22-9) in a Thursday quarterfinal (9:30 p.m.).

Harris and Zackery were a combined 18-of-34 shooting from the floor and made nine 3-pointers. Quinten Post added 11 points and Donald Hand Jr. had 10 for BC, which made 12 of its 24 field goals and all eight of its free throws in the second half.