Americans Sara Hall and Jenny Simpson join Boston Marathon field; Worknesh Degefa withdraws

The women’s elite field for the 2024 Boston Marathon just got a little stronger, with more elite Americans set to toe the line in Hopkinton as late additions.

Sara Hall, the masters (age 40-plus) national record-holder and fifth-place finisher at February’s US Olympic marathon trials, will make a quick turnaround for a second spring marathon. She’ll be joined by Caroline Rotich, who finished a place behind Hall in Orlando last month; that adds another former champion to the field, as Rotich won Boston in 2015 while competing for Kenya.

Another intriguing addition is Jenny Simpson, a former world champion and Olympic medalist in the 1,500 meters who made her marathon debut at the Olympic trials. She didn’t finish in Orlando and will take a second crack at 26.2 miles in Boston.