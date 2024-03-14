Americans Sara Hall and Jenny Simpson join Boston Marathon field; Worknesh Degefa withdraws

The women’s elite field for the 2024 Boston Marathon just got a little stronger, with more elite Americans set to toe the line in Hopkinton as late additions.
Sara Hall, the masters (age 40-plus) national record-holder and fifth-place finisher at February’s US Olympic marathon trials, will make a quick turnaround for a second spring marathon. She’ll be joined by Caroline Rotich, who finished a place behind Hall in Orlando last month; that adds another former champion to the field, as Rotich won Boston in 2015 while competing for Kenya.
Another intriguing addition is Jenny Simpson, a former world champion and Olympic medalist in the 1,500 meters who made her marathon debut at the Olympic trials. She didn’t finish in Orlando and will take a second crack at 26.2 miles in Boston.
The women’s field did lose a big name in Worknesh Degefa, who with a 2:15:51 in Valencia last year had boasted the fastest personal best in the field.
There’s an Olympic trials returner on the men’s side as well, with fourth-place finisher Elkanah Kibet set to race in Boston. Kibet missed out on an Olympic spot by just five seconds in a personal best of 2:10:02.
The men’s elite race also will include Sam Chelanga, who ran 2:08:50 for a top-10 finish in Chicago last year.
Masazumi Soejima will return for the men’s wheelchair race — which he won in 2009 and 2011 — for the first time since 2019.
Read more about the men’s field here and the women’s field here.
