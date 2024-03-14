Bruins at Canadiens: Once again, Boston is in need of a bounce-back game

Boston had won two straight games before suffering a 5-1 home loss to the Blues on Monday. The Bruins are in Montreal to face the Canadiens on Thursday as they look to right Monday’s wrong.

Despite some shaky play as of late, the Bruins still hold the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

Montreal is fresh off a 3-0 win against the Blue Jackets. Cayden Primeau made 41 saves in net for the Canadiens on Tuesday, a win that marked his second shutout in four starts.

Newly acquired blueliner Andrew Peeke will make his Bruins debut Thursday with defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and forward James van Riemsdyk under the weather, according to coach Jim Montgomery.

Here’s your preview.

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: Bell Centre, Montreal

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -235. O/U: 6.0.

BRUINS

Season record: 38-14-15. vs. spread: 34-33. Over/under: 32-34, 1 push

Last 10 games: 4-2-4. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 4-5, 1 push

CANADIENS

Season record: 25-30-10. vs. spread: 42-23. Over/under: 33-30, 2 pushes

Last 10 games: 3-5-2. vs. spread: 8-2. Over/under: 4-5, 1 push

TEAM STATISTICS

Goals scored: Boston 220, Montreal 179

Goals allowed: Boston 181, Montreal 223

Power play: Boston 23.6%, Montreal 19.0%

Penalty minutes: Boston 667, Montreal 672

Penalty kill: Boston 81.7%, Montreal 75.6%

Faceoffs won: Boston 49.1%, Montreal 52.0%

Stat of the day: The Bruins have 16 fewer points (91) than they did through the first 67 games of last season (107).

Notes: Two of the last three meetings against the Canadiens have gone the Bruins’ way (2-0-1), including a wild 9-4 game when the teams last met in Boston on Jan. 20. ... While the Canadiens are outside of the playoff picture again, there should be no lack of energy and emotion from the Montreal crowd. ... “We’re at our best when we do play emotional, when we play tight, we play together, play physical, move as a unit, and when we play above teams,” Bruins captain Brad Marchand said. “We didn’t do that (on Monday).”

Eli Cloutier can be reached at eli.cloutier@globe.com. Follow him @iamelicloutier.