Jake DeBrusk scores in overtime to give Bruins win in Montreal

The Bruins made the night pretty sweet for the throngs of Bostonians in town, too, with Jake DeBrusk scoring 25 seconds into overtime for a 2-1 win over the Canadiens.

The Bruins improved to 38-14-15 on a night when both offenses took most of the game off.

The Bruins came out with juice and jump, the result of not having played since Monday’s stinker against the Blues and an optional morning skate that most veterans eschewed in favor of a little extra afternoon R&R.

They nearly scored less than two minutes in when Brandon Carlo’s point shot was tipped by Danton Heinen and ricocheted off Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault to Pavel Zacha, who dented the crossbar.

Boston broke through when Heinen popped home a rebound of a David Pastrnak one-timer.

Zacha dropped a pass to a charging Pastrnak, who one-timed from the faceoff circle. Montembeault kicked it to Heinen, who buried it despite being cross-checked to the ice by Juraj Slafkovsky.

Heinen, who started the season on a PTO, has now potted a dozen goals.

Boston had a couple of chances to go up, 2-0, when Kaiden Guhle was whistled for interference after knocking down Brad Marchand in the slot.

The power play was effective, but Montembeault blocked bids by Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle.

As it did Monday, the fourth line was buzzing and kept up the pressure right after the power play, with Jakub Lauko landing three big hits on one shift.

Linus Ullmark, who saw but one shot through the first 10 minutes, came up with a flurry of saves right after the midway point of the first. His best came on Nick Suzuki’s one-timer while being screened by a friendly jersey.

Suzuki later tied it, burying a backhand pass from Slafkovsky in the slot. Cole Caufield wasn’t credited with an assist, but he made the play, forcing Carlo into a bad turnover that allowed the Habs to keep the pressure on.

The Canadiens faithful kept up their tradition of booing Marchand every time he touched the puck, but he really set them off with a big open-ice hit on Jordan Harris that left the Montreal defenseman momentarily crumpled on the center ice logo.

The Bruins went on the power play for the second time (sacre bleu!) when Johnathan Kovacevic held Morgan Geekie.

The Bruins couldn’t muster much with the man-advantage with their attacking looking lacking connectivity.

Ullmark made a 10-bell save on Joel Armia, kicking out his bid nearly to the blue line.

Justin Brazeau added some spark to the Boston bench when he buried Mike Matheson in the corner to Montembeault’s left.

Pastrnak had Boston’s best scoring chance of the second. Zacha clipped the puck from Caufield and sent the All-Star in on a breakaway. Pastrnak froze Montembeault, but his backhander hit the post. His rebound effort trickled through the crease, but nobody was home to bury it.

Heinen was called for hooking on the ensuing Montreal breakout with 1:15 left in the period. The Bruins were able to squash the power play that leaked into the third.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.