Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei blossoming into a solid pro before our eyes

The towering 6-foot-5-inch, 210-pounder is averaging 17 minutes of ice time and is playing in high-leverage situations, including manning the point on the second power-play unit.

The rookie suited up for his 39th career game Thursday night against the Canadiens at the Bell Centre. The growth in his poise with and without the puck has been evident since his second recall from Providence.

MONTREAL — Mason Lohrei is continuing his push to become one of the Bruins’ core defensemen for the next decade.

“I think No. 1 is just the confidence thing. Getting to playing my game and being more confident with the systems and with my teammates,” Lohrei said following the club’s optional morning skate. “And obviously that just makes everything so much easier. But I mean, just I think really focusing on box-outs, and gap [awareness], and staying inside the dots, closing, and being hard through guys’ hands and just being harder in my own end defensively. I think that’s probably the biggest thing that I’ve kind of focused on and felt better about.”

Coach Jim Montgomery said two things in Lohrei’s game have stood out to the staff recently.

“I think his rush reads [and] his game-to-game intensity, the consistency of it,” said Montgomery. “That’s been the two primary things that we’ve liked in his development.”

Lohrei has been careful and cognizant as he rides the fine line of when to pinch in and when to drop back. The Bruins don’t want him to lose his obvious offensive flair, but keeping bodies away from the danger areas and pucks out of the net must be the priority. The more he plays, the easier the transition game flows.

“I think I’ve always played the game pretty offensively and I love to do that. So, it kind of does come naturally in a way. I think you notice when you try to force things or try and make stuff happen when it’s not there, that’s when it’ll come back to kind of bite you,” he said. “But yeah, just take what’s given. And I think that’s another thing that’s also part of the learning process is just how the game goes and game management, when to do stuff and when not to.”

Against the Canadiens, Lohrei played alongside Charlie McAvoy, one of several partners Lohrei has been paired with this season. He’s appreciated the opportunity to jell with varied styles.

“I obviously try and play my game and do what I do no matter who I’m playing with, but it’s been great to get to, especially with it being my first year, get to play with different guys and just hear their perspectives and everyone kind of talks differently in terms of what to do, when to do it, and just learning from everybody’s been super beneficial for me,” said Lohrei, who, heading into Thursday had four goals and 12 points.

Montgomery said having a rapport with everyone on the blue line will pay dividends down the road.

“It’s really important because come playoff time — and you’re going to see a little bit of that now with the eight defensemen we have — you’re going to see a little more of that just for guys to get ready and not be surprised by who they’re playing with in the playoffs,” said the coach.

Lohrei said he watches the veterans and leans on the training staff a lot as he gets used to being a professional.

“I think the first time I got called up early in the year I played 10 games, and I think the first six or I was like, obviously there’s always that awe, ‘I’m in the NHL,’ and it’s awesome,” said Lohrei. “But those first games are really special and easy to get up for. And then just the schedule, the grueling schedule that it is. I think I went back down to Providence, and I wasn’t there for long, I think 10 days, and then I came back up for a while. But that second time I really focused on just taking it day by day and trying to be my best every single day and just being a good pro. And I think that helped out a lot in terms of just a mind-set thing going into every day, practice, game, offday, whatever it is, just having that pro mind-set.”

Sick day for van Riemsdyk

James van Riemsdyk sat out with an illness and Johnny Beecher, who is up on an emergency recall, took his roster spot. Justin Brazeau took JVR’s spot on the third line with Morgan Geekie and Trent Frederic, while Beecher took Brazeau’s spot on the fourth line . . . As expected, defenseman Andrew Peeke made his Bruins debut and got the start alongside Parker Wotherspoon . . . The Bruins will host a sixth annual “Girls Hockey Day” Friday at the Garden. Hundreds of players from across New England will participate in the five one-hour clinics that will include Learn to Play public skates, skills sessions, and team periods . . . Busy hockey week for the Lohrei family. Mason’s younger sister, Zoe, is playing in the Division 3 Frozen Four for Adrian College. The Bulldogs will take on the No. 1 seed University of Wisconsin-River Falls Friday night . . . Song of the night: “Copacabana [At the Copa],” by Barry Manilow.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.