NBCSB will have an all-female broadcast team for upcoming Celtics-Pistons game

Chin is known to Celtics fans primarily as the sideline reporter on broadcasts, but she has filled in as an analyst on the team’s radio broadcasts on occasion.

Play-by-play voice Zora Stephenson of NBC Sports will team up with analysts Abby Chin and Connecticut Sun player DiJonai Carrington on the call.

In commemoration of Women’s History Month, NBC Sports Boston will feature an all-female broadcast team when the Celtics host the Pistons on Monday.

Kayla Burton of ESPN will be the sideline reporter.

In the studio, Amina Smith will be in her familiar role as the pregame, halftime, and postgame anchor. Smith will be joined by Sun president Jennifer Rizzotti and Celtics scout and Maine Celtics assistant general manager Ashley Battle as analysts.

Smith, who has spent the last three years as a Celtics and Patriots studio host, is leaving NBC Sports Boston for ESPN. Her last day is next Wednesday.

Smith came to Boston in March 2021 from Chicago, where she was a host/reporter for digital sports network Stadium, covering college football and the NBA. She is a Brooklyn native and University of Miami graduate.

The specifics of her new role at ESPN are uncertain.

Tom Giles will handle Celtics pregame and postgame responsibilities for the rest of this season. It is a familiar role for Giles; he stepped in as the studio host on Celtics coverage last year when Smith was on maternity leave.

