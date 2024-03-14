Why Derrick White and Jrue Holiday both remind me of Dennis Johnson

As any Celtics fan with a sense of history knows, DJ also happened to be Larry’s favorite non-Larry Celtic. Bird revealed this during an interview with Lakers broadcaster Chick Hearn during the Celtics’ visit to Los Angeles in February 1985.

Had the DJ caricature T-shirt from TJ Maxx and everything. NBA caricature shirts were the pinnacle of 1980s fashion and should be back in style any day now . Pretty sure I read that in Vogue.

Dennis Johnson was my favorite non-Larry Celtic when I was growing up on the mean basketball courts of Bath, Maine.

“Dennis Johnson is definitely the best player I have ever played with in my life,” said Bird, punctuating his answer to Hearn’s question about DJ’s importance to the Celtics.

Hearn was surprised by the declaration. “You’re kidding? That is really a compliment.”

“Well,” deadpanned Bird, “I haven’t played with very many good ones.”

I bring this up for two reasons:

1. To prove to any skeptical stragglers that Bird’s highest praise of DJ, with whom he had an almost telepathic connection on the parquet, is not apocryphal.

2. To emphasize that it’s the highest praise I can muster when I say that both current Celtics starting guards, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday, remind me of DJ in specific, admirable ways.

Larry Bird and Dennis Johnson celebrate after clinching the NBA championship after winning Game 7 over the hated Lakers on June 12, 1984, at the Garden. John Blanding/Globe Staff

With White, it’s the uncanny shot-blocking ability as a guard. White collected three blocks against the Jazz Tuesday night, his second straight three-block performance and 10th of the season. (That doesn’t include his season-high four swats in the March 5 loss to the Cavaliers.)

Utah’s John Collins probably woke up Wednesday morning wondering how the heck White point-blank rejected him midway through the fourth quarter.

White currently averages 1.2 blocks per game, tied with Kevin Durant for 18th among all NBA players. His total of 79 blocks in 61 games is three more than he had last season in all 82 games.

Now, this is not especially reminiscent of the Celtics version of DJ, who was slightly more earthbound. But it does jostle memories of his Sonics youth, particularly the 1978-79 season, when springy young DJ averaged — yup — 1.2 blocks per game for the eventual NBA champions. He was at his best in the Finals, rejecting 11 shots in five games en route to the series Most Valuable Player award.

Dwyane Wade seems to be the consensus choice as the best shot-blocking guard in league history. But I’ll take DJ. And White is sneaking up from behind on both of them.

The Holiday connection is a little more vague, but just as valid, I think. Sure, he’s a long-established defensive marvel himself, a one-man matchup zone, a menace as an on-ball defender, and the basketball equivalent of an All-Pro free safety.

But I’m talking about a more visceral thing. Don’t you just get the sense that Holiday is going to come though when the Celtics need him most, DJ-style?

I sure do. He did it elsewhere. Holiday was essential on both ends of the court when the Bucks overcame a 2-0 deficit to beat the Suns in six games during the 2021 Finals.

(Holiday’s lob to Giannis Antetokounmpo to clinch Game 5 is worth looking up on YouTube if you need a reminder or just want to revisit an incredible play.)

His two no-hesitation step-back threes to give the Celtics some real hope late in the loss to the Nuggets are an indication of what’s to come when the stage and stakes get bigger.

Holiday has been the most unselfish, malleable NBA star I’ve ever seen during this first season with the Celtics, and in a contract year no less. With the Bucks, he ran the offense, and even had isolation plays called specifically for him. With the Celtics, he’s the fourth or fifth option, and how has he handled it? By merely becoming the deadliest corner 3-point shooter in the league.

I know this, and you know it, too. There is going to be a time — or times — during this quest for Banner 18 when the Celtics are going to need someone other than the Jays and Kristaps Porzingis to take and make a critical shot.

The final step in Jayson Tatum’s growth is to make better decisions in the tensest moments, which means recognizing that the last shot is not always going to be his shot.

I believe Tatum is learning this, just as I believe that the ball is going to end up in Holiday’s hands with a few seconds on the clock and one shot determining whether a game — or series — is won or lost.

And just as Michael Jordan fed John Paxson and Steve Kerr in Finals wins during the Bulls dynasty …

And just as Kobe Bryant hit Metta World Peace to crush the Celtics in Game 7 in 2010 (sorry for that, but it’s not a bad reminder for Tatum) …

And just as Bird did not hesitate to dish to our guy Johnson for the winning jumper in Game 4 of the 1985 Finals …

… it sure feels to me like, somewhere along the way, Holiday is going to have a similar moment.

What could be better than Holiday coming through en route to putting a crisp new banner in the rafters? Not much. Though a caricature T-shirt commemorating it would be nice.

Hold me to it if this ends up as a silly Celtics daydream unfulfilled. But I truly do believe it will happen.

Holiday, and White in his way, both have that Celtics-era DJ gene.

Can you imagine how much Larry would have loved playing with both of these guys?

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeChadFinn.