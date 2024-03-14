Kristaps Porzingis sits out fourth game in a row, but is getting closer to returning for the Celtics

“He’s getting better and better,” Mazzulla said. “He was out there on the court today and he’s progressing. I don’t think it’s long-term. I think you just kind of see how it is day-to-day, but he’s getting steps, feeling good, and he was out there working today with the guys.”

Porzingis participated in a pregame workout with the team and is making good progress toward a return, coach Joe Mazzulla said.

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis missed Thursday night’s matchup against the Suns, which marks the fourth game in a row he has been sidelined by a right hamstring strain.

The Celtics have won three in a row since Porzingis last played March 7 against the Nuggets. Luke Kornet has averaged 23 minutes per game during that stretch, up from his season average of 15.1.

Kornet posted 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting with six rebounds when the Celtics beat the Suns in Phoenix last Saturday.

Thursday will be the 20th time the Celtics have played without Porzingis this season.

Fond memories

Suns coach Frank Vogel began his career with the Celtics as a video coordinator on Rick Pitino’s staff in 1997 after serving as a student manager under Pitino at Kentucky.

Vogel was promoted to assistant coach in 2001 (months after Pitino resigned that same year) and stayed on the staff until 2004. He spent time as an assistant in Philadelphia and Indiana before getting his first NBA head coaching job in 2011 with the Pacers.

“That’s where I got my start, so Boston will always be special to me,” the 50-year-old said. “Got my first job in the NBA here with Coach Pitino, met my wife here, had my first daughter here. So, this place will always be special to me.”

Matchup has ‘juice’

The Celtics topped the Suns, 117-107, in the teams’ first meeting of the season.

Boston remains atop the Eastern Conference standings and could clinch a playoff spot Thursday night with a win and a Philadelphia loss.

Phoenix entered the game in seventh place in the Western Conference, a half-game ahead of eighth-place Dallas.

As his team fights to snag a playoff spot, Vogel said Phoenix has a little extra motivation when it faces elite opponents like the Celtics.

“I think there’s always a little extra juice when you play the team that has the best record in the NBA, someone that a lot of people feel will be in the NBA Finals,” Vogel said. “But, at the same time, we’ve really got to focus on ourselves and improving where we’re at. There’s some areas where we play game-to-game that we have to be better.”

Mazzulla respects the hustle

Mazzulla and a pair of his assistants saw former Celtic guard Isaiah Thomas score 34 points in a G League game Tuesday for the Salt Lake City Stars.

Mazzulla’s brother, Justin Mazzulla, is on the SLC coaching staff.

The Celtics coach enjoyed supporting his younger brother and reminiscing about his time as an assistant in the G League with the Maine Red Claws.

“I think it just goes to the love of the game,” Mazzulla said. “When I went from Division II [with Fairmount State] to the G League, there really wasn’t much difference because it’s a bunch of people in the same situation. There’s a level higher that you’re trying to get to.

”These may be the circumstances that you’re in now. You may have to adjust your mind-set to make the most out of the circumstances hoping that those sacrifices lead to greater circumstances. So, those are some of the best moments that I had, being in the G League. It’s impressive to watch those guys because you know what they’re fighting for.”

Butler in the house

Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler, who caught the interception that sealed the Patriots’ victory over the Seahawks in 2015, attended Thursday’s game. He hugged Paul Pierce and gave the crowd a salute when he appeared on the jumbotron.

Khari Thompson can be reached at khari.thompson@globe.com.