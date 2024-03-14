Celtics dial it up from long distance, overwhelming Suns with an astonishing 25 3-pointers

The Celtics connected on 25 of 50 3-pointers, tied for the third-most in franchise history, and rolled to a 127-112 win over the Suns, their fourth in a row.

This dominant group has shown that it is less susceptible to the ebbs and flows of the 3-point shot. They usually win regardless of the format. But on Thursday night it provided a reminder that it can be flammable from beyond the arc.

There has been some suggestion over the past two seasons that on any given night the Celtics are ultimately only as good as their long-range shooting. Or, to put it simply, if their 3-pointers go in, they win. If they do not, they could still win, but they might lose.

Jaylen Brown made 14 of 23 shots and scored a game-high 37 points to lead the Celtics. Jayson Tatum had 23 in the first half and finished with 26. All five starters hit at least three 3-pointers. Center Kristaps Porzingis missed his fourth game in a row because of hamstring tightness.

Kevin Durant, who poured in 45 points in his team’s loss to the Celtics on Saturday, appeared headed for a similar performance when he scored 15 in the first quarter Thursday. But he mustered just five after that. Jusuf Nurkic had 8 points and 20 rebounds.

After last week’s game, Horford talked about how cool it is that he and Kevin Durant, two of the top three picks of the 2007 draft, are still thriving 17 years later. Then on Thursday the duo combined to score 9 of the game’s first 11 points.

And for Durant, that was just a start. He was predictably menacing from the mid-range, and the Celtics had no answer for his touch and length. Durant made his first five shots to help Phoenix take a 26-18 lead, its largest all night.

Although the Celtics could not really slow Durant, Tatum provided a suitable response at the other end. During one first-quarter sequence he hit a mid-range jumper, converted a driving layup, hit a 3-pointer and came up with a steal that led to a dunk that tied the score at 30.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has been experimenting with Tatum’s substitution patterns often recently, and in this game he left Tatum on the court for the entire first quarter rather than giving him his customary break midway through the period. He had 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting and Boston took a 35-32 lead to the second quarter.

With Tatum on the bench, Boston quickly extended its lead with a 7-0 burst. But the Suns lingered thanks to their work on the offensive glass, with the burly Jusuf Nurkic leading the way. In the first half the Suns held a 13-1 offensive-rebounding edge and a 15-3 lead in second-chance points.

A putback by Bol Bol with 6:28 left pulled the Suns within 48-46. Tatum was at the scorer’s table for nearly two minutes during this surge, but there were no dead balls that allowed him to return sooner.

Tatum finally came back following a Celtics timeout and picked up where he left off. He drilled consecutive 3-pointers during a 27-second stretch late in the quarter, the second a laser that was well contested in the left corner by Durant. Tatum had 23 first-half points and Brown added 20, helping Boston to a 65-60 lead to the break. The Celtics shot 58.1 percent from the field in the half.

The Celtics created some space with an 11-0 burst near the start of the third quarter. The Suns answered and pulled within 79-72 on a Nurkic layup with 6:35 left, but the Boston offense was relentless and the wave of 3-pointers never subsided.

Long-range hits by Brown and Jrue Holiday quickly pushed the lead back to 13, and another by Horford, with 2:45 left, capped a 16-3 burst that stretched the lead to 95-75 in a blink.

With Tatum on the bench to start the fourth, Brown happily took care of the rest. After a pair of acrobatic finishes in the lane, he poured in a 3-pointer from the left arc, giving him 35 points for the night.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.