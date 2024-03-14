Red Sox still have important decisions to make about their rotation, second base, outfield

▪ The rotation: With Lucas Giolito out for the season following elbow surgery, another spot has opened up behind Brayan Bello, Nick Pivetta, and Kutter Crawford.

By then, manager Alex Cora hopes to have his 26-man roster in place. But there are still some important decisions to be made.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Red Sox have only 10 days remaining in Florida before they break camp and fly to Texas for two exhibition games against the Rangers.

Cooper Criswell, Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock, and Josh Winckowski are competing for two spots.

“These guys have thrown the ball well,” Cora said before a 6-1 loss to the Phillies Thursday. “I’m comfortable with whatever decision we make. We’re going to be OK. I think stuff-wise, we’re using our arsenal the right way. It’s still spring training, but I think we can see it now.”

Houck has been the most impressive of the group, allowing two earned runs on six hits over 11⅓ innings with 12 strikeouts and two walks.

Criswell, who was signed for $1 million after being let go by the Rays, has given up four runs on 10 hits over 10⅓ innings and struck out 10 while walking two. The Sox see the 27-year-old as having a bright future as he works to add velocity.

Whitlock, who last spring was recovering from hip surgery, has had mixed results. He has walked one and struck out 11 over 11⅓ innings but also allowed six earned runs on 11 hits.

Winckowski, who excelled in the bullpen last season, could be headed back there. He had a rough outing against the Phillies, giving up five earned runs on eight hits over 3⅔ innings. The righthander said he was working on command of a sweeper and that led to some of the hits. But now is the time when pitchers have to make their cases.

“They all have thrown the ball extremely well,” Cora said. “It’s not about one guy being the fourth or fifth guy. It’s about the whole group. Do we need multiple-inning [relievers]? They can do that.”

Houck seems to have locked up one of the spots. But this will likely go down to the final days.

▪ Second base: As the Sox wait for Vaughn Grissom to recover from a groin strain, a platoon is likely with Enmanuel Valdez from the left side and Pablo Reyes from the right.

“It all depends on what we want,” Cora said. “Understanding when Vaughn is going to be ready, from my end that’s very important. We’re not saying it’s early April or mid-April or late April or whenever. But whenever it is, decisions will be made based on that.

“Having certainty there will help us make decisions.”

▪ Outfield: With Rob Refsnyder headed for the injured list with a fractured toe, the Sox will have to decide whether to go with five outfielders (Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran, Tyler O’Neill, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Masataka Yoshida) or add a sixth as depth.

One possibility would be using Bobby Dalbec as an outfielder to give that group another righthanded hitter. Dalbec played 36 games in the outfield in 114 Triple A games last season but has played only infield in the majors.

Being a righthanded hitter might help Bobby Dalbec make the Opening Day roster. He has a .778 OPS in 29 at-bats, fourth highest on the Red Sox this spring. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Abreu arrived in camp a strong favorite to be the starter in right field. But he is 4 for 36 (.111) with 16 strikeouts over 16 games. An established major leaguer might get a pass, but Abreu has played only 28 games.

▪ Bullpen: That closer Kenley Jansen and primary setup man Chris Martin have yet to appear in a game seems like a problem.

But Cora believes both will be ready for the start of the season.

Working backward from Opening Day in Seattle on March 28, they should have time to get in enough work. But neither can afford a setback.

Jansen is scheduled to pitch an inning Friday night against the Twins. Martin has a session of live batting practice Saturday.

Jansen is 36 and Martin 37. They’ve earned the right to prepare on their own schedules. But at some point, they need to play in games.

“I told [Jansen] the other day, ‘Bro, listen, you’ve been in the league for a while. But this must be the most chill camp that you’ve ever had,’ ” Cora said. “They just need to be ready for Opening Day.”

That’s the message for everybody at this point: Be ready. The Grapefruit League schedule is winding down.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.