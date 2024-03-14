Dexter Southfield’s Orlagh Gormley is the state’s Gatorade Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year

After averaging 27.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore at North Quincy in the 2021-22 season, Gormley transferred to Dexter ahead of last season. Gormley helped lead the Ireland under-18 women’s national team to a gold medal last summer at the Four Nationals Tournament in Cardiff, Wales.

Standing 5 feet, 6 inches, Orlagh Gormley has a game larger than life. The senior guard from North Quincy averaged 22.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 4.8 steals per game while leading Dexter Southfield to the NEPSAC AA semifinals this season, and has been honored as the 39th Gatorade Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year for the state of Massachusetts.

She tallied 1,801 career points over her high school career, and is the first Player of the Year selected from Dexter.

Gormley signed a letter of intent to play at Providence this past November. She has maintained a 3.62 GPA and volunteered with A Shot for Life, the sports-based nonprofit funding health and cancer research initiatives, and coached youth basketball with iHoop Academy.

“She carries that team and she’s their motor,” said Jamie Bavaro, head coach of New Hampton School. “She’s done great things for Dexter to make them really competitive. She’s composed. She’s a well-respected point guard that handles herself really well.”

Each Player of the Year receives a grant from Gatorade to donate to a social impact partner.







