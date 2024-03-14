Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads stolen en route to Pittsburgh; giveaway postponed

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jaromir Jagr is missing. Well, the bobbleheads of the former NHL star are anyway.

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Thursday that a shipment carrying bobbleheads of the franchise icon was stolen after arriving in California.

The team had intended to give the bobbleheads away to fans during Thursday night's home game against the San Jose Sharks. Instead, the club will give fans a voucher that will allow them to pick up the item at a later date.