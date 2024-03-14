A hopeful Lucas Giolito is back with Red Sox, pointing toward next year

Instead of Tommy John surgery, Giolito’s torn ulnar collateral ligament was repaired with a tape-like brace sewn into the damaged area.

He’s at the start of what will be a long recovery period following elbow surgery Tuesday in Alabama. But it could have been worse.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — With his right arm encased in a large black brace, Lucas Giolito returned to Red Sox camp Thursday morning.

“Things went as planned,” Giolito said. “I’m looking forward to tackling this rehab and then being back for a full season next year.”

Based on other pitchers who were treated with a brace, Giolito should be back at full speed at this time next year. The alternative was a 12- to 16-month recovery period.

“Knowing myself, I’ve always been able to heal well, little things I’ve had over the past two years,” Giolito said. “Obviously, this is recovering from surgery. But I’m very confident that if I stick with the protocol, the training staff here, the medical staff here is excellent. They’ll do everything in their power to get me back strong.”

Giolito said his goal is to have a full 2025 season without restrictions.

“I should be in spring training preparing for a regular season,” he said.

Giolito had Tommy John surgery as a prospect in 2012. This latest setback has been a new experience.

“I’m in a different position in my career now,” Giolito said. “When I got Tommy John, I was like 18, 19 years old. I didn’t even know what a career in baseball was. I was just getting started. I was kind of like hoping that I’d come back strong and be able to start my career.

“Whereas now, I’m established. I know what it takes to be successful at the big league level. Being healthy is a big one, so I’m looking forward to getting healthy again.”

The biggest hurdle so far has been psychological.

“That feeling of letting people down,” Giolito said. “I signed here to throw a lot of innings for this club. It’s very unfortunate I experienced this injury. I came into camp; everything was real clean. I felt really good; everything looked really good. It’s just one of those things.”

Order in the court

Josh Winckowski, a resident of Fort Myers, was called to jury duty Tuesday for a drug possession case. He survived the initial cutdown of jurors and was in the final group of 40.

“I was in the courtroom,” Winckowski said. “It was getting close there for a second.”

When the jurors were asked about their occupation and whether the trial would be a hardship, Winckowski said he was a major league pitcher scheduled to make a start Thursday.

With that he was free to go.

“You don’t like pulling out that card, but I couldn’t miss that many days,” Winckowski said.

Winckowski was found guilty of allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits over 3⅔ innings against the Phillies. He threw 41 of 61 pitches for strikes but also allowed some hard-hit balls, including run-scoring doubles by Whit Merrifield and Kyle Schwarber.

Every little thing

Shane Victorino, who won World Series championships with the Phillies (2008) and Red Sox (2013), was on the field in uniform before the game. Thursday was his final day in camp with the Phillies as a special instructor … Manager Alex Cora had a lengthy conversation with Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski in the visitors dugout before the game. Dombrowski hired Cora as Red Sox manager before the historic 2018 season, and they remain good friends. The Sox were 378-270 under Dombrowski and are 272-274 since … Reese McGuire was scratched from the lineup because of illness. Mark Kolozsvary replaced him and was 0 for 3 … C.J. Cron was the designated hitter and was 1 for 2 with a walk in his second game since agreeing to a minor league contract. Cron said he’s over the back injury that hampered him at the plate last season, and it looks like it, based on the ease of his swings … The game drew a sellout crowd of 9,906, many of them Red Sox fans.

Julian McWilliams of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

