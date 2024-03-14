Mac Jones says ‘mutual parting’ with Patriots was best move for both parties

“I have all the respect in the world for those guys up there,” said the North Florida native, who was taken 15th overall by the Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft. “They’re my first team — they drafted me in the first round, I can’t thank them enough.

Dealt to Jacksonville for a sixth-round draft pick — a trade that was made official Thursday — Jones acknowledged that his time in New England had run its course, and both sides were ready for a fresh start.

Meeting the media for the first time since he was traded by the Patriots, Mac Jones said Thursday he’s looking at his new opportunity with the Jaguars as a chance to “get the train back on track.”

“But we kind of just decided the mutual parting of ways was the best decision for both of us. And for me, it was just about moving on and getting back home, and I can’t be more excited. And for them, it’s about moving forward and turning the page. So really, that’s what we decided, and I think it’s a great decision.”

Jones had a good rookie year, as he finished the 2021 season with a Pro Bowl nod while leading the Patriots to the postseason. He had career highs in touchdown passes (22), completion rate (67.6 percent), and passing yards (3,801).

But the last two years were mostly miserable for the former Alabama signal-caller, and things bottomed out for him in the regular-season finale in January when he was demoted to third string behind Bailey Zappe and Nathan Rourke. Jones ended the season 224 of 345 for 2,120 yards with 10 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.

In all, Jones completed 66.1 percent of his passes as a Patriot, throwing for 8,918 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions.

Jones said he had no regrets.

“Every experience is a good experience, if you learn from it,” he said. “The games that we lost, the things that happened, obviously you don’t ever want to lose. You want to win every game you play in.

“But I understand it’s sometimes really hard to do in the NFL, and I don’t have regrets. I feel like I put everything out there, gave a lot to that organization and they gave a lot to me. I’m going to do the same thing here.”

Jones said his biggest takeaway from his time in New England will be the lessons he learned from Bill Belichick, whom he called “one of the greatest of all time.” But he also was clearly happy about the chance to play so close to his family, joking that his mother was coming to pick him up after the press conference.

“It’s kind of nice when your Mom can pick you up from work,” he said with a laugh.

“Coming to the games and growing up as a fan and seeing all the good times and some of the bad times, it was obviously important for me to just fulfill my dream of playing in the NFL,” he added. “I obviously got a great opportunity in New England and can’t thank them enough, but happy to be here. As a kid from Jacksonville, it’s definitely a dream come true.”

Jones figures to compete with C.J. Beathard for playing time behind starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“This is a great opportunity for me, like I said, to learn from Coach [Doug] Peterson and the staff that he’s assembled here,” Jones said. “I’m going to do everything I can, just like I said, to get the train back on the tracks and get it moving in the right direction.”

‘Feels like home’

In a video released Thursday through the team website, Josh Uche, who signed a one-year deal to return to the Patriots, said the decision was an easy one.

“The Patriots were the organization that gave me a chance in the NFL,” he said. “It’s like a family. It feels like home. And there’s nowhere else I’d rather be than home. So I think that was my main reason.”

Uche, 25, has spent four seasons in the NFL, all of them with the Patriots. The Michigan product has 18.5 career sacks, including 11.5 in 2022.

“Coach [Jerod] Mayo is developing a lot of tough young men, and I feel like it’s something I just want to continue to be a part of,” he added. “I think it’s just going to be great. I think the future is great. I’m just happy to be home, and get back to doing what I do best.”

Tight end Hunter Henry spoke with the team website as well.

“This place will always hold a special place in my heart,” said Henry, who signed a three-year deal that can be worth as much as $27 million. “I had both of my kids here, and we came here when we were young. It’s a special place.”

It’s all official

The Patriots made the free agent signings of offensive lineman Mike Onwenu, running back Antonio Gibson, tight end Austin Hooper, and linebacker Sione Takitaki official. In addition, they officially released linebacker Chris Board and wide receiver DeVante Parker.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.